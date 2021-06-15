Continued decrease in Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica

Costa Rica registered 11,727 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 23 (June 6-12), a moderate decrease compared to the 13,375 cases identified during the prior period, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

This represents 1,697 cases per day and a 12.35% decrease from week to week.

During epidemiological week 22, Costa Rica recorded 182 deaths related to Covid-19, while epidemiological week 23 added 171 deaths (about 24 per day).

On Tuesday, June 15: Costa Rica registered 1,708 new cases and 19 deaths related to Covid-19. There were 1,245 people hospitalized with the disease, including 478 in an ICU bed.

Deaths are considered “related to” Covid-19 until further analysis confirms the cause of death; historically, 90% of deaths “related to” the disease are ultimately attributed to the virus.

The largest percentage of deaths during epidemiological week 23 were registered in the age group of 50 to 64 years.

As of June 15, 4,407 total deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in Costa Rica.

The country has administered 1.9 million Covid-19 vaccines as of last Monday, the latest available data. This corresponds to 36.92 doses per 100 residents.

On Wednesday, Costa Rica will enable Covid-19 exposure notifications on Android and Apple devices. This is a voluntary service that allows someone who tests positive for Covid-19 to anonymously inform people with whom they have been in close contact. More information about the platform in The Tico Times here.

Costa Rica is enforcing driving and some business restrictions in June 2021. Read about them here.