New at SJO: More staff to enforce Covid measures
Aeris, the company that manages Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría International Airport, says it has contracted additional staff to enforce coronavirus-related health protocols at SJO.
Thirteen additional staff traverse the international terminal to support implementation of safety measures at in arrivals (corridors, migration, luggage carousels, customs) and departures (lobby, migration, security, boarding area).
“Since the beginning of the emergency, at Aeris we have worked together with health authorities to make the airport a space that allows passengers to have a safe trip,” said Juan Belliard, Aeris Director of Operations. “However, with the gradual recovery of traffic, we see the need to reinforce, in users, respect for each of the measures and signs that govern within the air terminal.
“The priority in travel facilitation is to preserve the health and well-being of passengers to and from the different destinations.”
The measures enforced at the airport are as follows:
- Mandatory use of a mask.
- Disinfecting carpets.
- Hand-washing and sanitation stations in all common areas of the airport.
- Limiting entrance to the airport to traveling passengers only.
- Temperature checks with thermal cameras, both for passengers and airport workers.
- 1.8 meters distance between passengers or travel bubbles.
- Limited capacity in boarding lounges and shops.
- Special areas for secondary assessments for passengers showing any symptoms related to Covid-19.
