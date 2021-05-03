  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica celebrates Labor Day

May 2, 2021
Marino Ballena National Park

Marino Ballena National Park. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times )

International Workers’ Day was celebrated throughout much of the world on Saturday, May 1. Costa Rica is observing the holiday today, Monday, as part of an effort to create more long weekends and boost domestic tourism.

“This is a very different Labor Day, [as] we are going through a difficult situation,” said President Carlos Alvarado on Saturday. “That is why today I am deeply grateful to all the women and men who work tirelessly in the front line of response to COVID-19. Let’s help them, taking care of each other. United, we will move forward!”

International Workers’ Day is a mandatory pay holiday in Costa Rica. Regardless of their type of employment (e.g. full-time, part-time, seasonal), all workers have the right to the holiday. As such, most businesses will be closed across Costa Rica today.

Enjoy the holiday!

