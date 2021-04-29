  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica sets record for new cases, hospitalizations

April 29, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

Costa Rica on Wednesday set a record for daily new coronavirus cases, with 2,434 infections identified, according to the Health Ministry’s evening update.

Eight-hundred and eighteen people are hospitalized with Covid-19, also a new high. Of those, a record 351 are in intensive care, saturating capacity at some public hospitals.

Of patients currently in the ICU with Covid-19, more than three-quarters are less than 70 years old, La Nación reports, indicating a trend of younger adults requiring hospitalization.

“2,434 cases due to COVID-9, 818 hospitalizations and 351 in ICU. The situation is serious,” said President Carlos Alvarado via Twitter. “Let’s keep the protocols and comply with the measures. This includes reducing mobility and moving only for the essentials. Let’s protect ourselves and help avoid overloading the health system.”

Costa Rica has registered 3,202 deaths related to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with an average age of 70 years.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 7
  2. Costa Rica transitions to online validation of tourist insurance policies
  3. Canada helps protect vulnerable sectors in Central America against pandemic

You may be interested

Air transport in Central America lost 157 routes due to pandemic
Latin America
Latin America

Air transport in Central America lost 157 routes due to pandemic

AFP - April 29, 2021

Air transport from Central America and the Dominican Republic lost 157 routes last year due to the pandemic, which meant…

Costa Rica to start vaccinating at-risk younger adults
Costa Rica
5 views
Costa Rica
5 views

Costa Rica to start vaccinating at-risk younger adults

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 29, 2021

Costa Rica will start vaccinating younger adults who have at least one Covid-19 risk factor, the Social Security System announced…

PAHO requests vaccines for the Americas, still ‘under the clutches’ of Covid
Latin America
8 views
Latin America
8 views

PAHO requests vaccines for the Americas, still ‘under the clutches’ of Covid

Alina DIESTE / AFP - April 28, 2021

PAHO, the American office of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the region is still "under the clutches" of…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José.
Latin America

Air transport in Central America lost 157 routes due to pandemic

 - Apr 29, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to start vaccinating at-risk younger adults

 - Apr 29, 2021
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba dilutes vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on December 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Latin America

PAHO requests vaccines for the Americas, still ‘under the clutches’ of Covid

 - Apr 28, 2021
A temporary shelter to house Covid-19 patients at San Juan de Dios Hospital in San José, Costa Rica, on April 27, 2021.
Costa Rica

Covid saturation in Costa Rica forcing patients to wait for hospital beds

 - Apr 28, 2021
The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on December 23, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica has received 1.25 million Covid vaccines, applied 820,000

 - Apr 28, 2021
Coronavirus vaccines. Stock photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica asks U.S. for vaccine donation

 - Apr 28, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 245,601
  • Deaths: 3,202
  • Recovered: 202,215