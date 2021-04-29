Costa Rica sets record for new cases, hospitalizations

Costa Rica on Wednesday set a record for daily new coronavirus cases, with 2,434 infections identified, according to the Health Ministry’s evening update.

Eight-hundred and eighteen people are hospitalized with Covid-19, also a new high. Of those, a record 351 are in intensive care, saturating capacity at some public hospitals.

Of patients currently in the ICU with Covid-19, more than three-quarters are less than 70 years old, La Nación reports, indicating a trend of younger adults requiring hospitalization.

“2,434 cases due to COVID-9, 818 hospitalizations and 351 in ICU. The situation is serious,” said President Carlos Alvarado via Twitter. “Let’s keep the protocols and comply with the measures. This includes reducing mobility and moving only for the essentials. Let’s protect ourselves and help avoid overloading the health system.”

Costa Rica has registered 3,202 deaths related to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with an average age of 70 years.