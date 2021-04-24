  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica becomes a space watchman with powerful radar

April 24, 2021
Inauguration of the Costa Rica Space Radar in April 2021.

Inauguration of the Costa Rica Space Radar in April 2021. (Via Casa Presidencial.)

Costa Rica on Thursday inaugurated a powerful radar capable of detecting objects as small as 2 centimeters transiting in low Earth orbit and that are a threat to the safety of ships and satellites.

The instrument was developed by Silicon Valley firm LeoLabs and its local partner Ad Astra. It is located in the town of Filadelfia de Carrillo, Guanacaste province, about 200 km northwest of San José. The investment amount was not disclosed.

“Only nine months after breaking ground in Costa Rica, it is gratifying to announce full operational status for the most advanced commercial space radar of its kind anywhere on the planet,” said Dan Ceperley, co-founder and CEO of LeoLabs.

The country’s president, Carlos Alvarado, participated in the inauguration.

The Costa Rica Space Radar, as it has been baptized, has “the unprecedented ability to track objects, including active satellites and orbital debris up to 2 centimeters, which represent the majority of risks” in low Earth orbit (LEO), the government reported.

“It is these risks that are critical considerations for all of LeoLabs’ customer base, which includes satellite operators, defense, space and regulatory agencies, insurance, and the scientific community,” the firm said in a statement.

Former NASA astronaut and LeoLabs co-founder Edward Lu explained that each service they provide, “including collision avoidance or tracking early launches, benefits from the additional data that is flowing from the Costa Rica Space Radar.”

The device makes it possible to provide coverage of orbits near the Earth’s equator, taking advantage of Costa Rica’s location.

“In combination with our other radars, the Costa Rica Space Radar expands our ability to provide a real time map of more objects in LEO. … This is a major contribution to space sustainability and safety of flight,” added Lu.

“It is exactly the kind of project that will enable new science, empower students, and improve the safety of future human spaceflight,” said Costa Rican astronaut Franklin Chang-Díaz, leader of Ad Astra, the other firm participating in the draft.

Related posts:

  1. US Sen. Bill Nelson: Costa Rica has a place in the future of space flight
  2. Franklin Chang’s VASIMR plasma engine readies for key test
  3. Mysterious rock that fell in Costa Rica is a meteorite ‘of great scientific interest,’ UCR says

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continue to spike
Costa Rica
33 views
Costa Rica
33 views

Costa Rica coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continue to spike

The Tico Times - April 24, 2021

Costa Rica on Friday reported 1,656 new coronavirus cases, the second-highest figure since the pandemic began in the Central American…

US again advises citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVID
Travel & Tourism
2183 views
Travel & Tourism
2183 views

US again advises citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVID

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 23, 2021

The latest travel notices published by the State Department in the United States advises citizens to "avoid all travel to…

Central America warns of an active hurricane season
Costa Rica
2796 views
Costa Rica
2796 views

Central America warns of an active hurricane season

The Tico Times - April 23, 2021

A Central American forecasting organization is predicting that 17 tropical storms that may affect the region will form in 2021…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continue to spike

 - Apr 24, 2021
U.S. passport
Travel & Tourism

US again advises citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVID

 - Apr 23, 2021
Hurricane Eta threatens Nicaragua as a major Category 4 storm on November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica

Central America warns of an active hurricane season

 - Apr 23, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with experts on the southern border crisis at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Latin America

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

 - Apr 23, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica details Covid vaccine side effects

 - Apr 22, 2021
Arenal Volcano
Costa Rica

PHOTOS: Happy Earth Day, Costa Rica

 - Apr 22, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 236,930
  • Deaths: 3,136
  • Recovered: 199,982