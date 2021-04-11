A sloth for your Sunday
Happy Sunday from all of us at The Tico Times!
Costa Rica relocation/retirement guide book releases its 19th editionTico Times - April 11, 2021
Long time Costa Rica citizen and Tico Times columnist, Christopher Howard, releases the 19th edition of his popular relocation/retirement guide Over…
Costa Rica Multipurpose Patio Shrub – MalincheEd Bernhardt - April 11, 2021
Here’s another attractive ornamental that’s a favorite Costa Rican backyard patio shrub. You’ll find malinche (Caesalpinia pulcherrima) growing in just…
Costa Rica celebrates Juan Santamaría DayThe Tico Times - April 11, 2021
Costa Rica, lacking an army since 1948, has relatively few war heroes. Perhaps the most notable exception is Juan Santamaría, a…