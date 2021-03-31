Costa Rica has applied more vaccines than positive cases

Costa Rica has vaccinated more people against SARS-CoV-2 than people who have tested positive for the virus, the Presidency reported.

As of Tuesday, 224,092 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine; of them, 160,263 have already received both doses.

This exceeds the 216,764 total cases of Covid-19 that have been reported since March 6, 2020, the country’s first positive test.

In total, Costa Rica has injected 384,355 doses, meaning the country has reached a vaccine application rate of 7.44 per 100 inhabitants.

In the prioritized group of people ages 58 and older, Costa Rica has applied 236,858 doses of the vaccine. Of these, 144,575 correspond to first doses, and 92,283 to second doses.

Full coronavirus case data are below.

The National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology, part of the Health Ministry, has indicated the priority for vaccination is as follows:

First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Second group: Costa Rica's older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. It is required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.

Third group: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. This includes laborers in agriculture, construction, service industries, etc. Finally, all remaining adults.

The Caja will contact individuals to schedule their coronavirus vaccine. Those who fall into priority groups should call their local EBAIS (public community health clinic) and ensure their contact information is current.