Traffic Police promise vigilance during Easter Holy Week

Traffic Police in Costa Rica are warning impatient drivers to take it slow during the upcoming holiday break.

Authorities say they issued 65% more speeding tickets in 2020 compared to 2019. The amount of speeders has increased further in 2021, with more than triple the number of fines issued compared to last year.

“These alarming figures make the Traffic Police foresee that this year will be a very complicated one on this issue,” the Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT) said in a press release.

“Thus, this problem will continue to be attacked on the road, more at the onset of Easter Holy Week, which could generate an increase in cases, by people who want to go or return in expedited times from their trips.”

So far this year:

734 people have been caught driving at least 20 kmh over the speed limit, exceeding the 169 cases reported in the same period last year.

494 drivers have been caught driving at least 30 kmh over the speed limit, exceeding the 134 cases reported in the same period last year.

107 drivers have been caught driving between 120-150 kmh, more than double compared to the same period last year.

“When last year showed a strong increase compared to 2019 and already the beginning of 2021 triples the number of drivers caught speeding, it alerts us to a structural situation of disobedience to the Traffic Law and basic principles of self-care and respect to the lives of other people,” said Alberto Barquero Espinoza, sub-director of the Traffic Police.

Fines for traffic violations in Costa Rica don’t come cheap. Driving over 120 kph, for example, corresponds to a fine of more than $500 and obligates the driver to take a class in order to renew their license.

Easter Holy Week, from March 28 to April 3, is among the busiest travel weeks of the year for Costa Ricans.