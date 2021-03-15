  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
News briefs: CNN, Condé Nast, USA Today highlight Costa Rica travel

March 14, 2021
Arenal Volcano on a clear day

Arenal Volcanon a clear day. (Photo courtesy of Deb Roskamp.)

A trio of international publications has featured Costa Rica in recent news coverage.

In a story published March 5, Janna A. Zinzi of Condé Nast Traveler described experiencing white nationalism in Guanacaste and finding a community among Black expatriates in Costa Rica:

“I’m going to deeply miss the camaraderie and sisterhood here, but I’m headed next to the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica for my next three-month adventure. Because it’s where the majority of Afro-Costa Rican and Indigenous people live, along with many Black North American expats, I’m hoping I’m less likely to be attacked by white nationalist imagery. I have no expectations of any utopia but now know that I can find the sense of support and safety that I need in those around me.” 

Click here to read Zinzi’s full story in Condé Nast Traveler.

CNN and USA Today published articles detailing tourism to Costa Rica during the coronavirus pandemic. As CNN explains:

“Costa Rica is known for its “pura vida” (pure life), and, pandemic aside, the vida is still pura here. This is a country for nature lovers, with both a Caribbean and Pacific coast, and jungle covering about a quarter of the country. Whether you’re here for the cloudforests, the volcanoes or the incredible nature and wildlife, your shoulders will definitely drop a few inches.”

Click here to read the CNN story on visiting Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, USA Today highlighted Arenal, Monteverde, Manuel Antonio and Santa Rosa National Park as popular vacation destinations:

“Costa Rica’s rich biodiversity and natural beauty puts it at the top of the list of inspiring family travel destinations. … It’s brimming with things to do, and it provides a model of thoughtful, sustainable living that’s a better souvenir than anything you could take home and frame.” 

Click here to read the full USA Today story.

