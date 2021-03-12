Costa Rica has administered 240,000 vaccine doses

Costa Rica has administered 241,724 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the Presidency reported Friday.

Nearly 54,000 people have already received both shots of the formula.

The 241,724 doses mean Costa Rica has administered 4.74 jabs per 100 people. This places the country behind the United States, Canada, Panama, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay on the American continent, according to The New York Times vaccination tracker.

Of the total doses administered in Costa Rica, 123,055 correspond to adults ages 58 and over. The vaccination rate for those over 100 years is 71.5 per 100 inhabitants, while the vaccination rate for people between 80 and 90 years old has reached 60 per 100 inhabitants.

Costa Rica has received 472,875 doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, meaning the country has administered 51% of available doses. Ultra-low-temperature freezers installed throughout the country this week should speed up distribution, the Presidency says.

Costa Rica hopes plans to vaccinate every eligible adult against Covid-19, including at least 80% of adults in 2021.

The National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology, part of the Health Ministry, has indicated the priority for vaccination will be as follows:

First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes.First responders, including health personnel.

Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes.First responders, including health personnel. Second group: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. It is required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.

Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. It is required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX. Third group: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others. Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service. Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. This includes laborers in agriculture, construction, service industries, etc.

The Caja will contact individuals to schedule their coronavirus vaccine. Those who fall into priority groups should call their local EBAIS (public community health clinic) and ensure their contact information is current.

The latest Covid data

See the below graph for the latest Costa Rica coronavirus updates:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.