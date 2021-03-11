  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica promotes Holy Week tourism with mandatory vacation

March 11, 2021
A biker enjoying the view near a small lake in Costa Rica.

A biker enjoying the view near a small lake in Costa Rica. (via ICT.)

In an effort to reactivate Costa Rica’s tourism industry, Central Government workers will take mandatory vacations during Easter Holy Week.

The announcement came Thursday after a request from the Tourism Board and is meant to “contribute to the reactivation of the tourism sector and the chains associated with this industry in the rural and coastal communities of the country.”

“The Executive Power will apply a collective closure and grant vacations, on March 29, 30 and 31, which will be reduced from the balances of the civil servants,” said Silvia Lara, Labor Minister.

“Public institutions will take the corresponding provisions so as not to affect essential public services, as well as emergency care.”

Most Costa Rican workers also have April 1-2 off in context of the Easter holiday.

Semana Santa, or Easter Holy Week, is typically the busiest vacation week of the year in Costa Rica. Gustavo Segura, the Tourism Minister, asked Ticos to “rediscover” their country by planning vacations.

“I extend an invitation to Costa Rican families to tour Costa Rica with respect for the health measures to prevent Covid-19, because we are still in a pandemic,” Segura said.

The Tourism Minister recommended that Costa Ricans hire certified guides and transportation services in order to make a greater impact on the tourism sector.

Segura also asked tourism companies to offer deals for citizens and residents; the Tourism Board promotes discounts for locals via its Vamos a Turistear platform.

In 2020, Costa Rica applied strict mobility restrictions during Semana Santa in an effort to limit spread of Covid-19. Authorities have not yet detailed measures for Holy Week 2021, but the March restrictions allow for most commercial and tourism activities to operate.

In early March, the government said it wasn’t considering stricter measures during Semana Santa given the progression of the pandemic at the time.

Related posts:

  1. Despite Zika fears, Guanacaste hotels are booked for Easter holiday
  2. Fewer cantons to enforce dry law during Easter holidays
  3. Romans will crucify Jesus in annual Good Friday parades throughout Costa Rica

You may be interested

Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Costa Rica
2507 views
Costa Rica
2507 views

Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Camille BAS-WOHLERT / AFP - March 11, 2021

Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine over concerns about patients developing post-jab…

Southwest Airlines routes to Costa Rica remain suspended
Costa Rica
3332 views
Costa Rica
3332 views

Southwest Airlines routes to Costa Rica remain suspended

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 11, 2021

As of mid-March, Southwest Airlines remains the only U.S. airline that has not resumed any service to Costa Rica since…

Costa Rica dental clinics take COVID-19 prevention seriously
Dental Tourism
2733 views
Dental Tourism
2733 views

Costa Rica dental clinics take COVID-19 prevention seriously

James Madigan / Costa Rica Dental Guide - March 11, 2021

While the practice of masking and social distancing is spotty in many parts of the United States, Costa Rica maintains…

LATEST NEWS

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 12, 2021 a vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and a syringe are seen on a table in the pharmacy of the vaccination center at the Robert Bosch hospital in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Costa Rica

Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

 - Mar 11, 2021
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines routes to Costa Rica remain suspended

 - Mar 11, 2021
Americans who plan to visit Costa Rica for dental tourism will find the following information useful.  
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica dental clinics take COVID-19 prevention seriously

 - Mar 11, 2021
A really nice-looking marijuana plant.
Global

Mexico close to legalizing recreational marijuana use

 - Mar 11, 2021
Keylor Navas stops Lionel Messi
Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas stops Lionel Messi & Barcelona as PSG advance

 - Mar 10, 2021
Panama City, Panama.
Latin America

Prolonged school closings challenge patience in Panama

 - Mar 10, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 207,832
  • Deaths: 2,848
  • Recovered: 188,151