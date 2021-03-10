Costa Rica coronavirus data for March 10, 2021

Costa Rica registered 416 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, March 6; 216 on Sunday, March 7; 188 on Monday, March 8; and 372 cases on Tuesday, March 9, reaching a total of 207,832 confirmed cases.

There are 188,151 recovered people, comprising 160,100 adults, 12,306 older adults, 15,640 minors and 105 under investigation.

244 people are hospitalized, 139 of them in intensive care with an age range of 1 to 96 years. This represents 39% of Costa Rica’s maximum ICU capacity for Covid patients.

On Saturday two deaths were reported; on Sunday there were three; on Monday three; and Tuesday there were seven deaths, reaching a total of 2,848 deaths related to COVID-19: 1,063 women and 1,785 men, with an age range of 2 to 101 years. By age there are 879 adults, 1,965 older adults and four minors.

Costa Rica entry requirements

Here are are the requirements to fly into Costa Rica on a commercial flight as a tourist as of November 1:

Fill out the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at https://salud.go.cr. This should be completed in the 48 hours before boarding for Costa Rica. It generates a QR code that you must show upon arrival; some airlines ask for it at check-in.

Purchase Traveler’s Medical Insurance: This can be either from an international company, or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica measures and restrictions

In March, the vast majority of businesses can operate (with some capacity restrictions) from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. This includes restaurants and bars. All open-air tourist activities are also permitted.

There is a nighttime driving restriction from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Costa Rica vaccine details

Costa Rica has administered more than 200,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. It is currently vaccinating citizens and residents ages 58 and older.

At a local level, the vaccination campaign is managed by EBAIS (public-health clinics). If you are an older citizen or resident, contact your local EBAIS and to make sure you’re included in their list.

More details on Covid cases

The below graphics will update automatically.

The R value measures how many people an infected person will infect, on average. A number greater than one indicates cases will continue to go up; a value smaller than one suggests cases will decrease:

The below infographic shows Costa Rica’s Covid trends. It is maintained by the Health Ministry: