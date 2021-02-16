Mbappé, PSG flatten Barcelona in Champions League

Keylor Navas started as PSG became just the second French club ever to beat Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper saw little action Tuesday as Kylian Mbappé stole the show. The 22-year-old’s hat trick propelled PSG to a 4-1 victory over Lionel Messi’s club in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 match.

Messi gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute from the penalty spot, but Mbappé scored the next two to flip the scoreboard.

After Moise Kean was left unmarked for a simple headed goal in the 70th minute, Mbappé completed his hat trick with this first-touch strike in the 85th:

For the history , Mbappe scores hat-trick at Barcelona own home

While PSG’s first-leg victory has it in position to advance to the quarterfinals, the French club shouldn’t celebrate yet. Memories of the 2016/17 Champions League — when Barcelona erased a 4-0 deficit in the first leg with a 6-1 win against PSG to advance — are fresh.

The return leg is scheduled for March 10 at PSG’s Parc des Princes in Paris.