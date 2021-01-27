  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

International communities commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27, 2021
Candles in the Museum’s Hall of Remembrance.

Candles in the Museum’s Hall of Remembrance. (Photo via the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. )

Today marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the six million Jews and millions of others who were murdered by the Nazis during World War II.

The 20th century saw two waves of Ashkenazi Jewish immigration to Costa Rica from Western Europe: the first from 1929 to 1930, and the second from 1945-1948, in the aftermath of World War II.

Some 190 Holocaust survivors reached Costa Rica after the end of World War II, and the World Jewish Congress estimates about 3,000 Jewish people live in Costa Rica today.

You can watch the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s commemoration in the below video:

A memorial hosted by the United Nations on Wednesday highlighted the danger of rising antisemitism and xenophobia.

“Today, white supremacists and neo-Nazis are resurgent, organizing and recruiting across borders, intensifying their efforts to deny, distort and rewrite history including the Holocaust,” United Nations secretary-general António Guterres said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has given them new opportunities to target minorities, based on religion, race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, disability and immigration status. We must make urgent joint efforts to stop them.”

Related posts:

  1. ‘Park of Life’ honors 190 Holocaust survivors who made a home in Costa Rica
  2. ‘I’m so in love with Costa Rica’ – a Holocaust survivor’s extraordinary story
  3. Out of view memorial to Lithuanian Jews must not be forgotten

You may be interested

Costa Rica celebrates U.S. support of global environmental plan
Climate Change
921 views
Climate Change
921 views

Costa Rica celebrates U.S. support of global environmental plan

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 27, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an Executive Order that, in part, commits the country to taking bold steps…

Best Costa Rica Movie of 2021: El Pajaro de Fuego
Arts & Culture
11 views
Arts & Culture
11 views

Best Costa Rica Movie of 2021: El Pajaro de Fuego

Tico Times - January 27, 2021

While Costa Rica is a favorite destination for many international film stars, it is not well known for its local…

Thousands of Costa Rican small businesses closed in 2020
Costa Rica
1958 views
Costa Rica
1958 views

Thousands of Costa Rican small businesses closed in 2020

The Tico Times - January 27, 2021

More than 7% of Costa Rica’s microenterprises closed in 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).…

LATEST NEWS

The beautiful Cabo Blanco Absolute Nature Reserve sits at the southern end of Nicoya Peninsula.
Climate Change

Costa Rica celebrates U.S. support of global environmental plan

 - Jan 27, 2021
Costa Rica Movies
Arts & Culture

Best Costa Rica Movie of 2021: El Pajaro de Fuego

 - Jan 27, 2021
A closed business.
Costa Rica

Thousands of Costa Rican small businesses closed in 2020

 - Jan 27, 2021
The highly-rated strain of medical marijuana "Blue Dream."
Business

Lawmakers in Costa Rica ask government to speed up medical cannabis debate

 - Jan 27, 2021
Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

Read this legal breakdown of Costa Rica’s Global Income Tax project

 - Jan 26, 2021
The United Nations World Flag
Costa Rica

Pandemic caused loss of 255 million jobs worldwide in 2020

 - Jan 26, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 192,066
  • Deaths: 2,584
  • Recovered: 150,748