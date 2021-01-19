Costa Rica honors U.S. Ambassador as term ends

The Foreign Ministry of Costa Rica this week awarded United States Ambassador Sharon Day at the conclusion of her diplomatic mission.

Day received the National Order Juan Mora Fernández in the grade of Grand Cross Silver Plate during a ceremony held Monday at Casa Amarilla in San José. During the event, Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quirós celebrated the North American’s “outstanding work that contributed significantly to the strengthening of bilateral ties of cooperation, politics, as well as economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries.”

“This is how today we thank each of your enormous contributions to our country,” Solano Quirós said.

President Carlos Alvarado, also in attendance at the ceremony, noted Day’s “vision, drive and determination.”

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Day for the ambassadorship in 2017. Prior to her role in Costa Rica, she worked for 20 years for the Republican Party, including as a co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Under Trump, the United States has increased its contributions to help Costa Rica fight narcotrafficking and organized crime in the region. The U.S. says it now provides $40 million annually.

The Grand Silver Plate Cross of the National Order of Juan Mora Fernández is named after the first Head of State of Costa Rica, a progressive school teacher.

Costa Rica previously awarded Stafford Fitzgerald Haney with the same honor when the President Barack Obama-appointed Ambassador ended his term in 2017.