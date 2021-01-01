  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for January 2021

January 1, 2021
Route 32 to Limón

Route 32, which connects San José and Limón in Costa Rica. ((Via MOPT))

Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for January 2021:

January 1, 2 and 3

There is a national vehicular restriction from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on these days. The typical list of exceptions, which includes rental vehicles, still applies, and public transportation can operate normally.

On Friday, January 1, vehicles with plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot drive.

Commercial businesses must also close at 8 p.m. on January 1-3, except for those deemed essential (supermarkets, medical centers, delivery services, and hotels, among others).

Measures for the rest of January

From January 4-17, there will be stricter measures for some activities:

  • Beaches will be open only from 5 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
  • Bars and casinos must limit capacity to 25%.
  • National Parks must limit capacity to 50%.

A slightly stricter vehicular nighttime restriction will apply from January 4-31 as follows:

  • Monday to Friday: The nighttime vehicular restriction will remain from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Saturdays and Sundays: The nighttime vehicular restriction will be from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. In addition:
    • Saturdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 cannot drive.
    • Sundays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 cannot drive.

The usual daytime driving restrictions apply:

  • Mondays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 or 2 cannot drive.
  • Tuesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 or 4 cannot drive.
  • Wednesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 or 6 cannot drive.
  • Thursdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 or 8 cannot drive.
  • Fridays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 or 0 cannot drive.

The typical list of exceptions, which includes rental vehicles, still applies, and public transportation can operate normally.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

