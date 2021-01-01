Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for January 2021
Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for January 2021:
January 1, 2 and 3
There is a national vehicular restriction from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on these days. The typical list of exceptions, which includes rental vehicles, still applies, and public transportation can operate normally.
On Friday, January 1, vehicles with plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot drive.
Commercial businesses must also close at 8 p.m. on January 1-3, except for those deemed essential (supermarkets, medical centers, delivery services, and hotels, among others).
Measures for the rest of January
From January 4-17, there will be stricter measures for some activities:
- Beaches will be open only from 5 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
- Bars and casinos must limit capacity to 25%.
- National Parks must limit capacity to 50%.
A slightly stricter vehicular nighttime restriction will apply from January 4-31 as follows:
- Monday to Friday: The nighttime vehicular restriction will remain from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays: The nighttime vehicular restriction will be from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. In addition:
- Saturdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 cannot drive.
- Sundays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 cannot drive.
The usual daytime driving restrictions apply:
- Mondays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 or 2 cannot drive.
- Tuesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 or 4 cannot drive.
- Wednesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 or 6 cannot drive.
- Thursdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 or 8 cannot drive.
- Fridays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 or 0 cannot drive.
The typical list of exceptions, which includes rental vehicles, still applies, and public transportation can operate normally.
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.
