Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for January 2021:

January 1, 2 and 3

There is a national vehicular restriction from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on these days. The typical list of exceptions, which includes rental vehicles, still applies, and public transportation can operate normally.

On Friday, January 1, vehicles with plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot drive.

Commercial businesses must also close at 8 p.m. on January 1-3, except for those deemed essential (supermarkets, medical centers, delivery services, and hotels, among others).

Measures for the rest of January

From January 4-17, there will be stricter measures for some activities:

Beaches will be open only from 5 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Bars and casinos must limit capacity to 25%.

National Parks must limit capacity to 50%.

A slightly stricter vehicular nighttime restriction will apply from January 4-31 as follows:

Monday to Friday: The nighttime vehicular restriction will remain from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: The nighttime vehicular restriction will be from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. In addition: Saturdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 cannot drive. Sundays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 cannot drive.



The usual daytime driving restrictions apply:

Mondays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 or 2 cannot drive.

Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 or 2 cannot drive. Tuesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 or 4 cannot drive.

Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 or 4 cannot drive. Wednesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 or 6 cannot drive.

Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 or 6 cannot drive. Thursdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 or 8 cannot drive.

Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 or 8 cannot drive. Fridays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 or 0 cannot drive.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.