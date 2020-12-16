  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Who gets the coronavirus vaccine first?

December 16, 2020
Costa Rica Ministry of Health logo

Health Ministry logo. ()

Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday provided a roadmap detailing which populations will receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology, part of the Health Ministry, indicated the priority will be as follows:

  • Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes.
  • First responders, including health personnel.
  • Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up.
  • People with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.
  • Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP).
  • Imprisoned people and judicial staff.
  • Workers for the 911 service.
  • Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields.
  • People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. This includes laborers in agriculture, construction, service industries, etc.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Costa Rica. However, there is still no date for the arrival in Costa Rica of the first doses of the drug.

“Tentatively, the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in our country would be carried out in the first quarter of 2021,” the Health Ministry said.

Costa Rica and Pfizer-BioNTech have an agreement for 3 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 1.5 million people. The Central American country also has a deal with AstraZeneca and is a member of the COVAX facility.

Costa Rica hopes to vaccinate 3 million people by the end of 2021. This would cover 80% of the country’s adult population, including everyone with known risk factors.

Related posts:

  1. CCSS conducts ‘mega transfer’ of COVID patients from full hospital
  2. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, December 4
  3. Costa Rica to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in ‘the coming hours’

You may be interested

Gay rights progress, but same-sex relations still a crime in 69 states: report
Costa Rica
3631 views
Costa Rica
3631 views

Gay rights progress, but same-sex relations still a crime in 69 states: report

Nina LARSON / AFP - December 16, 2020

Despite significant progress on gay rights around the world, dozens of countries still criminalise consensual same-sex activity, including six where…

Costa Rica will resume in-person learning in 2021
Costa Rica
21316 views
Costa Rica
21316 views

Costa Rica will resume in-person learning in 2021

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 16, 2020

The Public Education Ministry (MEP) announced this week that Costa Rica will resume in-person learning in 2021 using a blended…

Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
Costa Rica
15951 views
Costa Rica
15951 views

Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Alejandro Zúñiga and AFP - December 16, 2020

The Health Ministry on Tuesday authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Costa Rica based on the emergency…

LATEST NEWS

The rainbow flag of the LGBT right movement flies next to the Costa Rican flag at Casa Presedencial. President Luis Guillermo Solís raised the flag in honor of the International Day Against Homophobia on May 17, 2014.
Costa Rica

Gay rights progress, but same-sex relations still a crime in 69 states: report

 - Dec 16, 2020
The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School
Costa Rica

Costa Rica will resume in-person learning in 2021

 - Dec 16, 2020
Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

 - Dec 16, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on December 15, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in ‘the coming hours’

 - Dec 15, 2020
Eduardo Cruickshank, President of the Legislative Assembly.
Costa Rica

President of Legislative Assembly tests positive for COVID-19

 - Dec 15, 2020
Residents walk in a flooded area due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, at Las Posas village in Morales, Izabal, 220 km north Guatemala City on November 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Central America hopes to resume climate agenda with Biden, Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister says

 - Dec 15, 2020