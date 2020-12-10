  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

El Salvador offers hospital beds to Costa Rican coronavirus patients

December 10, 2020
A person holding a face mask. Photo for illustrative purposes.

A person holding a face mask. Photo for illustrative purposes. ()

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, offered hospital space to Costa Rica as it faces an upturn in coronavirus cases.

“Our brothers in Costa Rica now only have 8 beds for intensive care patients. There are 700 available here,” Bukele wrote on Twitter.

The Salvadoran president based his affirmations on statements offered by the manager of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), Mario Ruiz, where he detailed the lack of beds for serious patients and assured that they are going through a “critical situation.”

Costa Rica, with a population of 5 million inhabitants, has registered spikes in its daily cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks, as have several of its neighbors.

As of Wednesday, it accumulated 148,688 infections, of which 1,258 were new. A total of 1,864 people have died from the disease in this country.

The CCSS last week began alerting that it had limited space left for critical patients — due in part to a lack of qualified ICU personnel.

“The least we can do is offer to serve 100 Costa Rican patients in our ICUs,” added Bukele.

“Let’s just coordinate the transfer,” he added. For her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexandra Hill, said on Twitter that she is ready to support the management.

“Together we will move forward,” said Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabí.

El Salvador, with 6.6 million inhabitants, accumulates 40,741 positive cases of Covid-19, with 1,174 deaths. The government considers the situation stable.

Related posts:

  1. Central America faces dangerous combination of coronavirus and dengue
  2. Salvadoran president accuses Costa Rica of sham coronavirus count
  3. Panama plans October 12 reopening for international flights

You may be interested

Intel restarting assembly operations in Costa Rica, investing $350 million
Costa Rica
1533 views
Costa Rica
1533 views

Intel restarting assembly operations in Costa Rica, investing $350 million

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 10, 2020

Intel Corporation will invest $350 million over the next three years to restart assembly operations in Costa Rica. The Costa…

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday
Costa Rica
2262 views
Costa Rica
2262 views

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 10, 2020

Happy Thursday from The Tico Times! We hope you're having a great morning. Here's the news you should know as…

CDC advises US citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVID
Travel & Tourism
1569 views
Travel & Tourism
1569 views

CDC advises US citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVID

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 9, 2020

The latest travel notices published by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States advises citizens to "avoid all…

LATEST NEWS

Intel Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Intel restarting assembly operations in Costa Rica, investing $350 million

 - Dec 10, 2020
Train crash
Costa Rica

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

 - Dec 10, 2020
U.S. passport
Travel & Tourism

CDC advises US citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVID

 - Dec 09, 2020
A forest in Costa Rica. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica launches crowdfunding campaign for northern reforestation

 - Dec 09, 2020
Carlos Alvarado
Costa Rica

Costa Rica presents bills resulting from economic dialogue

 - Dec 09, 2020
PSG and İstanbul Başakşehir FK ahead of a Champions League match on December 8, 2020.
Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas, PSG advance in Champions League as match stopped by alleged racism

 - Dec 09, 2020