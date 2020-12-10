Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

Happy Thursday from The Tico Times! We hope you’re having a great morning. Here’s the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.

****

The Social Security System will continue equine serum tests in January. The antibody-rich plasma, meant to help patients with COVID-19 avoid hospitalizations, will be given to patients in moderate condition. Earlier tests showed the serum didn’t reduce hospitalization length when given to patients who were already very sick. More via Semanario Universidad.

Costa Rica on Wednesday inaugurated the first of 28 electric vehicle charging stations. The new station is in Siquirres. When the network is complete, it will make the country a “regional leader in electric mobility,” according to Casa Presidencial.

Canada has authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The North American country will receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine in December. The US may approve the vaccine later this week.

Level crossing signals have reduced accidents at railroad crossings, according to the Costa Rican Railroad Institute (INCOFER). There have been no fatal accidents this year between trains and other vehicles, and impacts that have occurred were largely in crossings without the new signals. More via Teletica.

Thursday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: Cold surge#5 will continue to favor the formation of cloudiness in the Caribbean, mountainous North Zone, east and north of the Central Valley. Northern winds will be moderate to strong with maximum gusts of 100 kmh in the North Pacific, 80 kmh in the Central Valley and mountain ranges of the country. In addition, the temperatures throughout the day will again be low in the GAM.

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.