Costa Rica launches crowdfunding campaign for northern reforestation

Costa Rica on Wednesday launched a fundraising campaign titled “Huella del Futuro” with the goal of planting 200,000 trees in nine northern cantons by September 2021.

In a virtual ceremony with representatives from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Vice Presidency Epsy Campbell said now marks a “great moment to leave an indelible and sustainable footprint” on the world.

“Together, we can address the challenges we currently face as humanity, such as the mass extinction of species, the climate crisis, the need for an inclusive economic recovery after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the empowerment and autonomy of women,” Campbell said.

The first contributions for $724,000 came from the German Cooperation Agency for Development (GIZ), the European Union (EU) and the Central American Commission for Environment and Development (CCAD).

The first Costa Rican donation was by Constructora Herrera S.A.

Costa Rica hopes to plan and maintain 65,000 fruit and flower trees lining public roads; 120,000 trees for timber; and 15,000 trees in secondary forests. All will be native tree species.

The project will also generate 200 jobs, according to the National Forestry Financing Fund (FONAFIFO).

Those interested in donating or tracking the campaign’s progress can do so at huelladelfuturo.cr.

“Huella del Futuro” also suggests volunteer opportunities for those interested in conservation work and allows Costa Ricans to register their own reforestation projects that could benefit from additional visibility.

FONAFIFO, the Environment Ministry and the Tourism Board also recently launched an online tool allowing visitors to calculate and offset the carbon emissions created by their travel.