Slothy Sunday: I spy with my little eye… Sloths in sight!

We’ve been sharing amazing sloths for you every Sunday throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. What if we told you that you can now — after eight long months closed to the public — come learn about them in person!? The excitement is real.

As of Saturday, November 14, you can join LIVE tours with up to seven of your best friends or social bubble. Not convinced yet? How about a 30% discount on every educational walk? Now you have to come!

Our Classic Ranch Walk includes a lot of wild rescues and their stories — and it’s not only sloths! During this walk, our experienced tour guides will tell you interesting facts about each species, including macaws, parrots, owls, sloths, spider monkeys and more. This tour is two hours, and donation prices vary for national and international guests. Please book here!

Nonetheless, if the sloths are what you’re here for, we’ve got you covered. The Slothies & Coffees tour includes delicious cups of Britt Coffee and fresh pastries. You’ll enjoy learning about the young sloths in our care as they do their morning workouts, eat breakfast, and sometimes even go to the toilet! Maybe you can even get to see the sloth celebrities you’ve fallen in love with during the 2020 Sloth Ironman Games! This is a truly special experience for sloth lovers like yourself. This tour lasts 2.5 hours, and the donation price is $43.40 for adults and $22.40 for kids between 6 and 10 years of age. Book now!

If perhaps you’re not ready to go outside, we have the perfect stay-at-home alternative. You can experience the Ranch from the comfort of your own couch! We currently offer a lot of virtual experiences, including a Sloth Feature tour, Meet Baby Sloths with Founder Leslie Howle, and the Classic Ranch educational tour. Learn more about all our beautiful rescued sloths with our experienced tour guides — they will answer all your questions. Right now, we have a Black Friday offer on ALL VIRTUAL TOURS. Use the promotional code TRRBLACKFRIDAY20 and get 20% off; this promotion is good through all of November!

To book your in-person tour, or to enjoy your virtual one, simply visit our website https://toucanrescueranch.org/tours/

We assure you these educational experiences will make you fall in love with sloths and the amazing fauna of Costa Rica!

