Slothy Sunday: I spy with my little eye… Sloths in sight!
We’ve been sharing amazing sloths for you every Sunday throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. What if we told you that you can now — after eight long months closed to the public — come learn about them in person!? The excitement is real.
As of Saturday, November 14, you can join LIVE tours with up to seven of your best friends or social bubble. Not convinced yet? How about a 30% discount on every educational walk? Now you have to come!
Our Classic Ranch Walk includes a lot of wild rescues and their stories — and it’s not only sloths! During this walk, our experienced tour guides will tell you interesting facts about each species, including macaws, parrots, owls, sloths, spider monkeys and more. This tour is two hours, and donation prices vary for national and international guests. Please book here!
Nonetheless, if the sloths are what you’re here for, we’ve got you covered. The Slothies & Coffees tour includes delicious cups of Britt Coffee and fresh pastries. You’ll enjoy learning about the young sloths in our care as they do their morning workouts, eat breakfast, and sometimes even go to the toilet! Maybe you can even get to see the sloth celebrities you’ve fallen in love with during the 2020 Sloth Ironman Games! This is a truly special experience for sloth lovers like yourself. This tour lasts 2.5 hours, and the donation price is $43.40 for adults and $22.40 for kids between 6 and 10 years of age. Book now!
If perhaps you’re not ready to go outside, we have the perfect stay-at-home alternative. You can experience the Ranch from the comfort of your own couch! We currently offer a lot of virtual experiences, including a Sloth Feature tour, Meet Baby Sloths with Founder Leslie Howle, and the Classic Ranch educational tour. Learn more about all our beautiful rescued sloths with our experienced tour guides — they will answer all your questions. Right now, we have a Black Friday offer on ALL VIRTUAL TOURS. Use the promotional code TRRBLACKFRIDAY20 and get 20% off; this promotion is good through all of November!
To book your in-person tour, or to enjoy your virtual one, simply visit our website https://toucanrescueranch.org/tours/
We assure you these educational experiences will make you fall in love with sloths and the amazing fauna of Costa Rica!
To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.
This article was produced by Toucan Rescue Ranch. The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.
You may be interested
American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - November 21, 2020
American Airlines has eliminated change fees for most international tickets, the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier announced Friday via a press…
Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skiesSonia WOLF / AFP - November 21, 2020
The airline industry holds its annual gathering by video conference next week under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic that…
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, November 20Alejandro Zúñiga - November 20, 2020
Costa Rica has suffered 1,608 coronavirus-related deaths, including 71 over the past week, according to official data released Friday afternoon…