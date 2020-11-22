DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Slothy Sunday: I spy with my little eye… Sloths in sight!

November 22, 2020
Marilla, a baby sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch. Isn't she cute?

Marilla, a baby sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch. Isn't she cute? (Via Toucan Rescue Ranch.)

We’ve been sharing amazing sloths for you every Sunday throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. What if we told you that you can now — after eight long months closed to the public — come learn about them in person!? The excitement is real.

As of Saturday, November 14, you can join LIVE tours with up to seven of your best friends or social bubble. Not convinced yet? How about a 30% discount on every educational walk? Now you have to come!

Our Classic Ranch Walk includes a lot of wild rescues and their stories — and it’s not only sloths! During this walk, our experienced tour guides will tell you interesting facts about each species, including macaws, parrots, owls, sloths, spider monkeys and more. This tour is two hours, and donation prices vary for national and international guests. Please book here!

Nonetheless, if the sloths are what you’re here for, we’ve got you covered. The Slothies & Coffees tour includes delicious cups of Britt Coffee and fresh pastries. You’ll enjoy learning about the young sloths in our care as they do their morning workouts, eat breakfast, and sometimes even go to the toilet! Maybe you can even get to see the sloth celebrities you’ve fallen in love with during the 2020 Sloth Ironman Games! This is a truly special experience for sloth lovers like yourself. This tour lasts 2.5 hours, and the donation price is $43.40 for adults and $22.40 for kids between 6 and 10 years of age. Book now!

A visit to Toucan Rescue Ranch means getting to meet sloths like Marilla.
A visit to Toucan Rescue Ranch means getting to meet sloths like Marilla. via Toucan Rescue Ranch.

If perhaps you’re not ready to go outside, we have the perfect stay-at-home alternative. You can experience the Ranch from the comfort of your own couch! We currently offer a lot of virtual experiences, including a Sloth Feature tour, Meet Baby Sloths with Founder Leslie Howle, and the Classic Ranch educational tour. Learn more about all our beautiful rescued sloths with our experienced tour guides — they will answer all your questions. Right now, we have a Black Friday offer on ALL VIRTUAL TOURS. Use the promotional code TRRBLACKFRIDAY20 and get 20% off; this promotion is good through all of November!

To book your in-person tour, or to enjoy your virtual one, simply visit our website https://toucanrescueranch.org/tours/

We assure you these educational experiences will make you fall in love with sloths and the amazing fauna of Costa Rica! 

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo This article was produced by Toucan Rescue Ranch. The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

Related posts:

  1. Slothy Sunday: Looking skyward for sloths
  2. Slothy Sunday: Though the journey may be difficult, keep climbing
  3. Slothy Saturday: Happy Mother’s Day from this momma sloth

You may be interested

American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1084 views
Costa Rica
1084 views

American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 21, 2020

American Airlines has eliminated change fees for most international tickets, the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier announced Friday via a press…

Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies
Costa Rica
5248 views
Costa Rica
5248 views

Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies

Sonia WOLF / AFP - November 21, 2020

The airline industry holds its annual gathering by video conference next week under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic that…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, November 20
Costa Rica
6213 views
Costa Rica
6213 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, November 20

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 20, 2020

Costa Rica has suffered 1,608 coronavirus-related deaths, including 71 over the past week, according to official data released Friday afternoon…

LATEST NEWS

An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa Rica

 - Nov 21, 2020
Departing El Salvador on Avianca
Costa Rica

Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies

 - Nov 21, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 20, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, November 20

 - Nov 20, 2020
Cubana de Aviación
Cuba

Cuba faces challenge of attracting tourists amid ongoing pandemic

 - Nov 20, 2020
A man and his dog look at a flooded area in El Progreso, in the Honduran department of Yoro, on November 18, 2020 after the passage of Hurricane Iota.
Central America

Central American states count cost of Iota amid search for bodies

 - Nov 20, 2020
Aerial view of the flooded Ramon Villeda Morales airport in San Pedro Sula, 240 km north of Tegucigalpa, taken on November 18, 2020 after the passage of Hurricane Iota.
Honduras

San Pedro Sula, Honduras airport submerged by Hurricane Iota flood

 - Nov 20, 2020