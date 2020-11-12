  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Grace period for tourists with a foreign driver’s license: A quick update

November 12, 2020
Route 32 to Limón

Route 32, the main road connecting the Central Valley with the Caribbean province of Limón. ((Via MOPT))

Earlier this month, the Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT) announced that tourists who have been in Costa Rica for longer than three months will not legally be allowed to drive as of November 18.

Visitors to Costa Rica with a foreign driver’s license can use that document here for three months. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, MOPT had established a grace period extending the three-month limit. Per the MOPT announcement, that grace period ends November 18.

However, there are signs MOPT may backtrack on that decision and issue another extension for tourists:

  • Outlier Legal reported the following: “We have received news that Transportation is considering a new extension on the driver’s licenses. … Please wait before making further arrangements to depart the country as it may be unnecessary.”
  • In a Thursday morning Facebook post, MOPT said “the eventual extension for foreign licenses will be communicated before November 18.”

We’ll publish a story on the potential MOPT announcement if and when it happens.

Residents and citizens should homologate their foreign license by scheduling an appointment at this link. We wrote a pre-pandemic tutorial, which you can read here.

Related posts:

  1. Foreigners in Costa Rica can now legally drive after three-month limit
  2. Foreign tourists in Costa Rica can legally drive until August 18
  3. Foreigners in Costa Rica can now legally drive until November 18

You may be interested

Guatemala asks for international help due to damages caused by Hurricane Eta
Guatemala
165 views
Guatemala
165 views

Guatemala asks for international help due to damages caused by Hurricane Eta

AFP - November 12, 2020

Guatemala on Wednesday made an international call for assistance to recover from the damage caused by the passage of cyclone…

PAHO highlights several countries in the Americas for Covid-19 response
Latin America
1483 views
Latin America
1483 views

PAHO highlights several countries in the Americas for Covid-19 response

AFP - November 12, 2020

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Wednesday highlighted several countries of the American continent for learning from key lessons…

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday
Costa Rica
2012 views
Costa Rica
2012 views

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 12, 2020

Happy Thursday from The Tico Times. We hope you're having a wonderful morning! Here's the local news you should know today.…

LATEST NEWS

Residents walk in a flooded area due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, at Las Posas village in Morales, Izabal, 220 km north Guatemala City on November 5, 2020.
Guatemala

Guatemala asks for international help due to damages caused by Hurricane Eta

 - Nov 12, 2020
Inside the chamber, air is converted into plasma and molecules are generated that disinfect any object that is inside.
Latin America

PAHO highlights several countries in the Americas for Covid-19 response

 - Nov 12, 2020
A really nice-looking marijuana plant.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

 - Nov 12, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Latin America

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

 - Nov 11, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 11, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, November 11

 - Nov 11, 2020
Areal view of a flooded area due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, in Machaca village Puerto Barrios, Izabal 277 km north Guatemala City on November 5, 2020.
Guatemala

Guatemala approves state of calamity due to devastating cyclone Eta

 - Nov 11, 2020