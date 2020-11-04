Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, November 4

November 4, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 4, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 4, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 12 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,431, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and fifty-one people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 179 are in intensive care. Both represent decreases compared to Tuesday.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,141 new cases on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 113,261.

A total of 69,143 people have been cleared as recovered; however, this number typically lags several weeks behind actual figures.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 28.1 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15.3 deaths each day since September 1 (995 total).

Costa Rica’s outbreak in context

Costa Rica has the 41st-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times. At 19.4 new cases per 100,000 people, this trails the United States (26.6) but is significantly higher than Canada (8.5).

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died. The average age of Costa Rica’s coronavirus-related deaths is 70 years.

COVID-19 is expected to be Costa Rica’s leading cause of death in 2020, surpassing acute myocardial infarctions (heart attacks), which killed 1,322 people last year.

An analysis more than 200 COVID-19-related deaths in Costa Rica, released in early October, confirmed 90% of them were caused by the virus or an associated complication, while 9% had died of unrelated causes. This case-by-case analysis is ongoing.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 50% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s approximate test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Monday, November 2. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

Note that the actual number of daily tests is higher than indicated on the chart, because one person can be tested multiple times.

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

Costa Rica coronavirus case positivity rate as of November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica coronavirus case positivity rate as of November 2, 2020. Tico Times graph.
Costa Rica new coronavirus cases and rolling average as of November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica new coronavirus cases and rolling average as of November 2, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 3
  2. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 5
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 15

You may be interested

Evacuations, landslides and road damage reported in Costa Rica: Wednesday afternoon update
Costa Rica
31 views
Costa Rica
31 views

Evacuations, landslides and road damage reported in Costa Rica: Wednesday afternoon update

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 4, 2020

Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission (CNE) says 588 people have been evacuated due to landslides and flooding related to Hurricane…

Indirect effects of Eta lead to at least 500 evacuated in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
33 views
Costa Rica
33 views

Indirect effects of Eta lead to at least 500 evacuated in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 4, 2020

At least 500 people have been evacuated to shelters in Costa Rica due to persistent heavy rainfall provoked by Hurricane…

Mexican authorities warn about flying Interjet as airline cancels flights
Airlines
2660 views
Airlines
2660 views

Mexican authorities warn about flying Interjet as airline cancels flights

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 4, 2020

Interjet, a low-cost airline based in Mexico, canceled all of its Sunday flights and stranded thousands of passengers as reports…

LATEST NEWS

Emergency responders respond to Hurricane Eta flooding in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Evacuations, landslides and road damage reported in Costa Rica: Wednesday afternoon update

 - Nov 04, 2020
The indirect effects of Hurricane Eta caused flooding in Costa Rica on November 4, 2020.
Costa Rica

Indirect effects of Eta lead to at least 500 evacuated in Costa Rica

 - Nov 04, 2020
Juan Santamaría Airport
Airlines

Mexican authorities warn about flying Interjet as airline cancels flights

 - Nov 04, 2020
A woman reacts as she looks at damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 4, 2020.
Costa Rica

Three dead as weakening Eta batters Nicaragua

 - Nov 04, 2020
Hurricane Eta was downgraded to a Category 2 on Tuesday evening.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

 - Nov 04, 2020
Map of weather alerts in Costa Rica related to Hurricane Eta.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica warns of saturated soil, flooding due to indirect effects of Hurricane Eta

 - Nov 03, 2020