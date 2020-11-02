Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Eta now a ‘major hurricane’ as it approaches Nicaragua

November 2, 2020

()

Hurricane Eta is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides when it makes landfall in Central America early Tuesday.

“Eta has rapidly intensified to a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States reported Monday morning. “Continued strengthening is expected before it makes landfall along the northeastern coast of Nicaragua on Tuesday.”

The NHC says the northeastern coast of Nicaragua will bear the most direct damage from the cyclone. However, the storm may bring heavy rainfall across much of Central America, including:

  • Up to 20 inches of rain in parts of Guatemala and Belize.
  • 15 inches of rain in parts of Costa Rica and Panama, and up to 25 inches in some areas.
  • Up to 35 inches of rain in Nicaragua and Honduras.

“This rainfall would lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America,” the NHC says.

Parts of Costa Rica have up to a 20% chance of experiencing sustained tropical storm-force winds, per the NHC.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) of Costa Rica said Monday morning that it has received reports of 32 floods and eight landslides due to the indirect weather effects stemming from Eta. It has placed most of the country — all areas except the Caribbean — under a yellow alert due to anticipated or ongoing heavy rainfall.

As of late Monday morning, authorities are regulating passage on Route 2 and Route 32 due to landslides.

National Police said Monday that they are assisting with evacuations of at-risk families within some communities in Costa Rica’s Southern Zone.

This is a developing story and will be updated further. 

No related posts.

You may be interested

Central America awaits the impact of strengthening Hurricane Eta
Costa Rica
2351 views
Costa Rica
2351 views

Central America awaits the impact of strengthening Hurricane Eta

AFP and The Tico Times - November 2, 2020

Central America is preparing Monday for the impact of Hurricane Eta, which is advancing as a Category 3 storm toward…

What is Coffee Rust? Its Cause and Effect
Coffee
42 views
Coffee
42 views

What is Coffee Rust? Its Cause and Effect

Steven Hodel - November 2, 2020

If you are unfamiliar with coffee rust, some rather unappealing images may come to mind. And indeed, coffee rust is…

European nations reapply restrictions as coronavirus cases spike
Global
1512 views
Global
1512 views

European nations reapply restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Daniel SILVA with AFP bureaus - November 2, 2020

Anger and exasperation over new coronavirus curbs grew Sunday as European nations wound back the clocks to the spring with…

LATEST NEWS

Hurricane Eta is strengthening as it approaches the northeastern coast of Nicaragua.
Costa Rica

Central America awaits the impact of strengthening Hurricane Eta

 - Nov 02, 2020
Coffee Rust
Coffee

What is Coffee Rust? Its Cause and Effect

 - Nov 02, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Global

European nations reapply restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

 - Nov 02, 2020
Motorists at General Cañas highway
Costa Rica

‘Tis the season – to pay your vehicle circulation permit

 - Nov 02, 2020
Tropical Storm #Eta is now forecast to become a strong category two hurricane near landfall along the coast of Nicaragua.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

 - Nov 02, 2020
Air France Airbus A330 at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José, Costa Rica on October 31, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reopens for tourists from across the world

 - Nov 01, 2020