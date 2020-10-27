Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

October 26, 2020
Phone scams

For illustrative purposes. (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Happy Tuesday from The Tico Times!

We hope you’re reading this while drinking a delicious Costa Rican coffee or eating a traditional gallo pinto. Here’s the Costa Rica (and regional) news you should know as a new week begins.

****

At least 27 people have died of suspected methanol poisoning after drinking adulterated alcohol, according to the Health Ministry. Do not consume the following liquor brands: Guaro Chonete, Guaro Cuerazo, Guaro Sacheto, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella Roja, Guaro Montano, Aguardiente Barón Rojo, Aguardiente Timbuka, Aguardiente Molotov or Guaro Fiesta Blanca. Report any establishment selling the aforementioned brands to the Health Ministry.

A man received a four-month prison sentence in the first sentencing under Costa Rica’s new street sexual harassment laws. According to the Public Security Ministry, the man, surnamed Ríos, had been detained and charged after masturbating in front of a woman in public.

Avianca will resume flights to Costa Rica on November 1, according to La Nación. The Colombian airline will fly once-daily to El Salvador, offering connections from the Central American hub to destinations across the region. The date coincides with Costa Rica’s reopening to tourists from across the world.

The Justice Department will begin blocking cell phone signal at its prisons, it announced, with installation of signal-blocking devices planned by the end of the year. The move is expected to reduce the number of scam and fraudulent calls in Costa Rica.

Hurricane Zeta is making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. Dangerous storm surge is predicted through early Tuesday, while hurricane watches are in effect for parts of the United States Gulf Coast beginning later this week.

 

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

 

Related posts:

  1. Legislation against street sexual harassment advances in Costa Rican Congress
  2. Costa Rica approves law punishing street sexual harassment with jail and fines
  3. Costa Rica enacts law against street sexual harassment

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 26
Costa Rica
5919 views
Costa Rica
5919 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 26

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 26, 2020

Costa Rica announced 47 new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday for a total of 1,312, according to official data released Monday…

Costa Rica no longer requires coronavirus test for entry
Costa Rica
2516 views
Costa Rica
2516 views

Costa Rica no longer requires coronavirus test for entry

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 26, 2020

As of Monday, October 26, Costa Rica no longer requires that arriving tourists show proof of a negative coronavirus test.…

Costa Rica’s Liberia International wins ‘best airport’ award
Travel & Tourism
1421 views
Travel & Tourism
1421 views

Costa Rica’s Liberia International wins ‘best airport’ award

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 26, 2020

Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, has once again been awarded by Airports Council International (ACI). The industry…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 26, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 26

 - Oct 26, 2020
Juan Santamaría Airport
Costa Rica

Costa Rica no longer requires coronavirus test for entry

 - Oct 26, 2020
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Travel & Tourism

Costa Rica’s Liberia International wins ‘best airport’ award

 - Oct 26, 2020
Dr. Clyde Waggoner, the new Director of Patient Services at Goodness Dental.
Dental Tourism

Goodness Dental Costa Rica names Dr. Clyde Waggoner as Director of Patient Services

 - Oct 26, 2020
A woman gets some make up before attending to "Los Aguizotes" festival in Masaya, Nicaragua, on October 23, 2020.
Latin America

Nicaragua celebrates a joyous festival of horrors in lead-up to Halloween

 - Oct 26, 2020
Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

 - Oct 26, 2020