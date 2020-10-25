Sloth Sunday: Awarding the top sloths of the 2020 Ironman Games

Over the last five days, sloths at the Toucan Rescue Ranch have participated in grueling tests of strength and endurance as part of the 2020 Sloth Ironman Games. The sloths have competed in the hibiscus eat-off, powered through the one-meter dash, and demonstrated their muster in the strong sloth challenge.

Now, it’s time to award the winners! Tune in live to watch the award ceremony for the 2020 Sloth Ironman Games, hosted by the Toucan Rescue Ranch!

The annual Sloth Ironman Games provide crucial fundraising for Toucan Rescue Ranch. Donations help TRR provide medical and rehabilitation care to rescued sloths.

If you want to donate to the Toucan Rescue Ranch and the Sloth Ironman Games fundraiser click here. To purchase a Sloth Ironman Games shirt click here.

