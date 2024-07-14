Global Leaders Condemn Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Numerous world leaders condemned and expressed their shock at the attempted assassination of former U.S. President and Republican candidate, Donald Trump, during a shooting at a rally on Saturday in the state of Pennsylvania.

The former president was injured in the ear, an event attendee died, and two others are in critical condition. The shooter, who was outside the venue, was killed by the Secret Service.

Americas

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres unequivocally condemned “this act of political violence,” said his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric. Argentine President Javier Milei blamed the “international left” for the assassination attempt. “In panic over losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda,” Milei stated on his X account.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also denounced “what happened.” “Violence is irrational and inhumane,” he declared on the same social network.

On the northern border of the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “disgusted by the shooting of former President Trump” and stressed that “political violence is never acceptable. “Prominent leftist leaders in Latin America expressed their rejection of the assassination attempt.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said it “must be firmly condemned by all defenders of democracy,” and Chilean President Gabriel Boric warned that “violence is a threat to democracies. “Despite our deep ideological and political differences, violence, regardless of its origin, must always be rejected,” stated Bolivian President Luis Arce.

The Colombian government also joined the condemnations: “As a country that has suffered violence, we reaffirm that it has no place in political and electoral debates. “We have been adversaries, but I wish President Trump health and a long life, and I repudiate this attack,” declared Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at an electoral rally.

In Ecuador, which experienced the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in August 2023, the government condemned “all forms of political violence” and noted that last year’s assassination “demonstrated the profound damage that political extremism inflicts on electoral processes.”

In Central America, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele rejected the attack and warned that “when violence enters the political arena, it disrupts (electoral) processes and threatens the freedoms that democracy guarantees.”

In Uruguay, President Luis Lacalle Pou (center-right), expressed his “repudiation of all forms of violence” and his “solidarity with former President Donald Trump and the people of the United States,” in a message on X.

Europe

The President of the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, said she was “deeply shocked by the shooting.” “I wish Donald Trump a swift recovery,” declared Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia condemned “any manifestation of violence in the framework of political struggle,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, while denouncing “numerous attempts to eliminate candidate Trump from the political arena.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled by the shocking images” at the rally. “Political violence of any kind has no place in our societies,” affirmed the Labour leader. In France, President Emmanuel Macron sent his “wishes for a speedy recovery” to Trump. “It is a tragedy for our democracies,” he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the assassination attempt “despicable” and said political violence is a threat to democracy.From Hungary, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met with Trump earlier this week, sent the Republican candidate “thoughts and prayers” in “this dark moment.”

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed on the X network his “categorical condemnation” and stated that “violence and hatred have no place in a democracy.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wished Trump a “swift recovery.” “This violence has no justification or place anywhere in the world,” he affirmed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his confidence that “the investigation into the attack will be carried out in the most effective manner and that the perpetrators and their instigators will be brought to justice as soon as possible to avoid overshadowing the elections in the United States and global stability.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was “shocked.” “Allies are united to defend our freedom and our values,” he emphasized.

The Vatican

The Vatican denounced the attempted assassination of Trump this Sunday. “The Holy See expresses its concern following last night’s episode of violence, which harms people and democracy, causing suffering and death,” said a statement.

Asia-Pacific

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed “his compassion and sympathy” with Trump, said a Foreign Ministry spokesman in a statement. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was “very disturbed” by the assassination attempt on his “friend” Trump.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned political attacks and called for standing “firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.”

Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara were “shocked by the apparent attack” on Trump. “We pray for his safety and swift recovery,” he wrote on X.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wished for the “election campaign to continue in a peaceful and healthy atmosphere, free of manifestations of terrorism, violence, or hatred.”