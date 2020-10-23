Costa Rica Coffee Guide
‘Hasta siempre, doctor Solís’: Costa Rica mourns doctor’s death

October 23, 2020
Jaime Solís, a Costa Rican doctor who died of COVID-19 in October 2020.

Jaime Solís, a Costa Rican doctor who died of COVID-19 in October 2020. (Via CCSS.)

Jaime Solís, a 54-year-old doctor who worked for the Costa Rican Social Security System, is among the more than 1,200 Costa Ricans who have died of COVID-19.

Over his 30 years with Costa Rica’s public healthcare system (CCSS, or Caja), the intensive-care specialist treated patients and trained future medical professionals. Solís is the 13th Caja worker known to have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Costa Rica in March.

The CCSS shared a tribute to Solís, which you can read in full below:

* * * *

Hasta siempre, doctor Solís!

Dr. Jaime Solís rests in peace. His departure fills us with deep pain because an exemplary doctor, a loving father and husband, and one more hero of this Caja army has left.

Amid so much sadness and affliction, we will seek comfort by remembering his charisma and his sense of service, and we will keep alive his fighting spirit and human quality.

Dr. Jaime Solís was a specialist in critical medicine and intensive care, he was 54 years old and had more than 30 years of service in the CCSS. He was a teacher for hundreds of doctors who passed through the San Juan de Dios Hospital ICU; a great man, a gentleman, has left us.

With Dr. Solís, there are 13 colleagues who have died as a result of Covid-19 and for each of them we will continue in this difficult fight that has been entrusted to us.

Goodbye doctor Solís!

