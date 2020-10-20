Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Ortega denounces international ‘campaign of viciousness’ against Nicaragua

October 19, 2020
A mural showing Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo

An ice cream vendor walks by a mobile health clinic displaying a picture of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (R) and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo (R) in Managua on April 14, 2020 during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. ( (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP))

President Daniel Ortega alleged Monday that there is “a campaign of viciousness” against Nicaragua and accused the United States and the European countries of interventionism, in response to the international sanctions placed upon his government.

“A campaign of viciousness has been launched against Nicaragua. That campaign intensified with the attempted coup [d’état] in April 2018,” denounced Ortega, alluding to the opposition protests that broke out that year against his government and were repressed with a balance of more than 300 dead, according to humanitarian groups.

The international community “continually speaks that it is necessary to bring democracy to Nicaragua when in their own countries they are incapable of respecting the principles of democracy,” he continued during a speech in the Plaza de la Revolución in Managua.

The president, who has been in power for 13 years, referred to the sanctions of the United States and the European Union against officials of his government for corruption and violation of human rights during the 2018 protests and for the persecution of Nicaraguan opponents.

“European countries easily lend themselves to also being part of the interventionist policy ordered by the Yankees (…) If the Yankee applies a sanction, then they also apply a sanction,” criticized Ortega.

And “who sanctions the Europeans, the Yankees, who sanctions them for the violation of human rights in their countries?”

He also accused the United States of promoting and financing “terrorists who disguise themselves as democratic politicians” in Nicaragua, alluding to the political opposition.

Nicaragua put into effect this Monday a criticized law on foreign agents, approved last Thursday by the parliament with the majority vote of the ruling party, through which the government will control the resources that Nicaraguan people and organizations receive from abroad.

Ortega also implicitly criticized the October 15 pronouncement by the Organization of American States (OAS) that denounced the existence of a “systematic attack on public liberties, as well as mistreatment and torture of political prisoners” in Nicaragua, where the opposition counts more than 100 detained dissidents.

“They say that they are torturing them, that they are dying, that their lips are cooked. How many things they invent simply to create a negative image of Nicaragua before the international organizations run by the Yankees like the OAS!” claimed the president.

He also attacked the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Commission, which last September warned of the “lack of progress” in the human rights situation in Nicaragua.

Related posts:

  1. Journalist critical of Daniel Ortega returns to Nicaragua after exile in Costa Rica
  2. False information punishable by years in prison under proposed Nicaraguan law
  3. Fear in Nicaragua as Ortega prepares new laws ahead of elections

You may be interested

Decree makes it easier for Costa Rican citizens to avoid 14-day quarantine
Costa Rica
2480 views
Costa Rica
2480 views

Decree makes it easier for Costa Rican citizens to avoid 14-day quarantine

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 20, 2020

Costa Rican citizens returning from abroad can now avoid a 14-day quarantine even if they remained out of the country…

Legislative Assembly approves project eliminating annuities
Costa Rica
3 views
Costa Rica
3 views

Legislative Assembly approves project eliminating annuities

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 20, 2020

The Legislative Assembly on Monday approved a project that eliminates annuities for Costa Rica’s public employees over the next two…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 19
Costa Rica
5869 views
Costa Rica
5869 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 19

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 19, 2020

Costa Rica announced 36 new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday for a total of 1,204, according to official data released Monday…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican passport
Costa Rica

Decree makes it easier for Costa Rican citizens to avoid 14-day quarantine

 - Oct 20, 2020
People take part in a protest against the government's motion to increase taxes in order to reach a credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in San Jose, on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

Legislative Assembly approves project eliminating annuities

 - Oct 20, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 19, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 19

 - Oct 19, 2020
Protesters block Route 27 near Atenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

No road blockades reported as of late Monday morning

 - Oct 19, 2020
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

We asked the Costa Rican Tourism Board your most pressing questions

 - Oct 19, 2020
Volaris Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Volaris will resume Costa Rica flights on November 23

 - Oct 19, 2020