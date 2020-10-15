Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Iberia to help passengers get virus test before flight

October 15, 2020
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.

An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists. (Photo via ICT.)

Spanish airline Iberia said Wednesday it would offer its clients discounted Covid-19 tests before their flights, as a growing number of nations require incoming passengers to show a negative result to enter.

Under an agreement signed with health services firm Quironprevencion, Iberia passengers will be able to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) virus test at one of its clinics for 20 percent less than the “market price,” it said in a statement.

A standard PCR test, which provides results within 48 to 72 hours, costs between 130 euros ($150) and 240 euros in Spain, according to Spanish consumer association OCU.

Iberia said this will “facilitate the procedure for all those travelling to destinations requiring passengers to present a PCR test certificate carried out a few hours or days before the date of arrival.”

Iberia is part of International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), alongside British Airways, Vueling and Air Lingus.

Airlines have been hammered by the pandemic and are pressing governments to introduce alternatives to blanket travel restrictions that are still hampering a traffic recovery.

Air traffic is down 70 percent this year when compared to 2019, according to the sector’s main global body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It has called for a reliable Covid-19 testing system for passengers to be put in place in order to give governments the “necessary confidence to open their borders” and allow passengers to feel comfortable booking flights.

Iberia was the first airline to resume commercial service to Costa Rica when the Central American country opened its airports to tourists in August 2020. All visitors to Costa Rica must show proof of a negative coronavirus test.

Related posts:

  1. Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica
  2. Return of commercial flights from U.S. brings tourists, and criticism
  3. American Airlines offering pre-flight coronavirus testing for Costa Rica travelers

You may be interested

Venezuela plans November reopening for tourism
Latin America
493 views
Latin America
493 views

Venezuela plans November reopening for tourism

AFP - October 15, 2020

Venezuela will reopen its tourist attractions "gradually" starting in December after registering a "sustained trend" of decreasing Covid-19 infections in…

COVID-19 is Costa Rica’s third-leading cause of death, Health Ministry says
Costa Rica
5763 views
Costa Rica
5763 views

COVID-19 is Costa Rica’s third-leading cause of death, Health Ministry says

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 14, 2020

Health Minister Daniel Salas said Wednesday that COVID-19 has become Costa Rica's third-leading cause of death when compared to historical…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, October 14
Costa Rica
5787 views
Costa Rica
5787 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, October 14

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 14, 2020

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,134, according to official data…

LATEST NEWS

Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.
Latin America

Venezuela plans November reopening for tourism

 - Oct 15, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

COVID-19 is Costa Rica’s third-leading cause of death, Health Ministry says

 - Oct 14, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 14, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, October 14

 - Oct 14, 2020
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua
Costa Rica

‘Foreign agents’ bill advances in Nicaragua despite international rejection

 - Oct 14, 2020
Keylor Navas

Watch: All the goals Costa Rica has scored this year

 - Oct 14, 2020
Police monitor a bridge in Grecia, Alajuela, Costa Rica on October 7, 2020.
Costa Rica

Supreme Court condemns Costa Rican government for not lifting road blocks

 - Oct 14, 2020