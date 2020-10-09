Here’s the full list of authorized countries for Costa Rica tourism

Costa Rica continues increasing the countries from which it will welcome foreign tourists.

Requirements for tourists visiting Costa Rica

Tourists wishing to visit Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.

Show proof of a negative RT-PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 72 hours before departure. For a multi-flight itinerary, the departure time of the first flight is used.

Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging. Tourists with homes/property in Costa Rica can contact seguros@ict.go.cr and request an exception to the lodging insurance portion.

Tourists must have remained in an authorized country for at least 14 days before travel.

Authorized countries for Costa Rica tourism

This is the list currently in effect:

UNITED STATES: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wyoming California and Ohio. As of Oct. 15: Residents of Florida, Georgia and Texas. As of Nov 01: All U.S. citizens and residents.

CANADA: All citizens and residents.

MEXICO: All citizens and residents.

THE EUROPEAN UNION SCHENGEN ZONE: All citizens and residents.

UNITED KINGDOM: All citizens and residents.

CENTRAL AMERICA (including PANAMA): All citizens and residents as of Oct. 15.

SOUTH AMERICA: Citizens and residents of Uruguay.

THE CARIBBEAN: Citizens and residents of Jamaica.

ASIA: Citizens and residents of Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and the People’s Republic of China.

OCEANIA: Citizens and residents of Australia and New Zealand.

Requirements for citizens and residents

Costa Rican citizens and residents can fly to Costa Rica from any country, regardless of whether or not it’s on the authorized list.

Here are the entry requirements for citizens:

Complete the Health Pass.

Here are the entry requirements for residents (permanent, temporary, special categories or estancias):

Complete the Health Pass.

Present a valid DIMEX card.

Have proof of current payment into the Caja OR have travel insurance that covers COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of 22 days. Residents without current Caja payments will be obligated to catch up on payments within those 22 days.

Citizens and residents are issued a 14-day home quarantine upon their arrival to Costa Rica. However, they are exempted from the isolation order if they come from an approved country and obtained a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to travel.