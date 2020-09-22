Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until March 2021

September 22, 2020
U.S. passport

A U.S. passport. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

Costa Rica’s Immigration Administration on Monday published a resolution which, among other items, extends the validity of tourist visas until March 2021.

According to Resolution DJUR-0132-09-2020-JM, tourists who entered Costa Rica after December 17, 2019 and until October 31, 2020, can legally remain in the country until March 2, 2021.

“The period of permanence under the migratory subcategory of Tourism for people who enter the country as of December 1, 2020, inclusive, will be the one determined by the immigration control officer,” the resolution reads.

The flexibility for tourists is among many changes enacted in context of the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution also establishes the following:

  • The Immigration Administration will not receive new residency applications until December 1, 2020. At that point, new applications must be filed by appointment. These appointments can be scheduled as of October 19, 2020 by phone call (to 1311) or via www.migracion.go.cr.
  • The Immigration Administration will continue processing applications already in-process. Resolutions will be communicated via email or fax.
  • The validity for DIMEX cards of permanent residents has been extended until January 11, 2021. This also applies for temporary residents and special categories whose DIMEX expired after December 18, 2019. After January 11, residents will have up to three months to renew their DIMEX without penalty.
  • Documents issued abroad that were valid by March 17 will remain valid until June 1, 2021.
  • Appointments for first-time documentation and DIMEX renewal will be granted only through Banco de Costa Rica and Correos de Costa Rica.

To read the entire document, click here: ALCANCE DIGITAL N° 249 A LA GACETA N° 233 de la fecha 21 09 2020. Outlier Legal has a full English-language summary; click here to read it.

Update (11:15 a.m.): The Immigration Administration announcements don’t extend the validity of foreign driver’s licenses in Costa Rica. We will post a separate story if MOPT/COSEVI announce anything on this topic. Currently, a foreigner who has remained in Costa Rica for more than three months can legally continue to use their driver’s license until November 18.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica further extends tourist visas for foreigners in country
  2. Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18
  3. Costa Rica again extends tourist visas for foreigners in country

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 22
Costa Rica
5455 views
Costa Rica
5455 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 22

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 22, 2020

Costa Rica announced 15 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 760, according to official data…

Watch: Niagara Falls shines with colors of Costa Rica flag
Pic of the Day
819 views
Pic of the Day
819 views

Watch: Niagara Falls shines with colors of Costa Rica flag

The Tico Times - September 22, 2020

Niagara Falls, which borders the United States and Canada, shone in the colors of the Costa Rican flag as part…

Panama says it will enable ‘abandoned’ hospital for Covid-19
Latin America
1471 views
Latin America
1471 views

Panama says it will enable ‘abandoned’ hospital for Covid-19

AFP - September 22, 2020

The Panamanian government said Monday it will enable an unfinished hospital to care for Covid-19 patients. The hospital's construction, the…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 22, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 22

 - Sep 22, 2020
Pic of the Day

Watch: Niagara Falls shines with colors of Costa Rica flag

 - Sep 22, 2020
Aerial view of the Panama City bay.
Latin America

Panama says it will enable ‘abandoned’ hospital for Covid-19

 - Sep 22, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 21, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 21

 - Sep 21, 2020
Deputy Eduardo Cruickshank
Costa Rica

President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal

 - Sep 21, 2020
Carlos Alvarado speaks on climate change
Climate Change

Costa Rica to participate in UN General Assembly this week

 - Sep 21, 2020