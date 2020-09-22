Costa Rica extends tourist visas until March 2021

Costa Rica’s Immigration Administration on Monday published a resolution which, among other items, extends the validity of tourist visas until March 2021.

According to Resolution DJUR-0132-09-2020-JM, tourists who entered Costa Rica after December 17, 2019 and until October 31, 2020, can legally remain in the country until March 2, 2021.

“The period of permanence under the migratory subcategory of Tourism for people who enter the country as of December 1, 2020, inclusive, will be the one determined by the immigration control officer,” the resolution reads.

The flexibility for tourists is among many changes enacted in context of the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution also establishes the following:

The Immigration Administration will not receive new residency applications until December 1, 2020. At that point, new applications must be filed by appointment. These appointments can be scheduled as of October 19, 2020 by phone call (to 1311) or via www.migracion.go.cr.

The Immigration Administration will continue processing applications already in-process. Resolutions will be communicated via email or fax.

The validity for DIMEX cards of permanent residents has been extended until January 11, 2021. This also applies for temporary residents and special categories whose DIMEX expired after December 18, 2019. After January 11, residents will have up to three months to renew their DIMEX without penalty.

Documents issued abroad that were valid by March 17 will remain valid until June 1, 2021.

Appointments for first-time documentation and DIMEX renewal will be granted only through Banco de Costa Rica and Correos de Costa Rica.

To read the entire document, click here: ALCANCE DIGITAL N° 249 A LA GACETA N° 233 de la fecha 21 09 2020. Outlier Legal has a full English-language summary; click here to read it.

Update (11:15 a.m.): The Immigration Administration announcements don’t extend the validity of foreign driver’s licenses in Costa Rica. We will post a separate story if MOPT/COSEVI announce anything on this topic. Currently, a foreigner who has remained in Costa Rica for more than three months can legally continue to use their driver’s license until November 18.