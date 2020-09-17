Correos de Costa Rica confirms reactivation of international mail service
Correos de Costa Rica announced this week the reactivation of its international mail service to several key locations.
“As of today, September 15, international mail service is reactivated to the following destinations,” the national postal service announced.
Among the destinations listed are the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
Correos de Costa Rica had previously suspended most international mail during the coronavirus pandemic, though it maintained limited service through its EMS Premium courier service.
The international mail interruptions were “due to the closure of operations by commercial airlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that the postal operators of each country have established,” Correos de Costa Rica said.
Costa Rica reopened its borders for international flights on August 1, and has welcomed flights from the United States since September 1.
You may be interested
Carlos Alvarado discusses importance of Costa Rican relations with U.S., ChinaAlejandro Zúñiga - September 17, 2020
President Carlos Alvarado last week confirmed he has been invited to China, and that Costa Rica has in turn extended…
Equine serum tested in COVID-19 patients at 18 Argentine health centersThe Tico Times - September 16, 2020
The clinical study of a hyperimmune equine serum to combat Covid-19 is being carried out in patients from 18 hospitals…
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 16Alejandro Zúñiga - September 16, 2020
Costa Rica announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 649, according to official data…