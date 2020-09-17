Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Correos de Costa Rica confirms reactivation of international mail service

September 16, 2020
Costa Rica postal codes

The intersection in front of the Edificio de Correos in downtown San José. (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Correos de Costa Rica announced this week the reactivation of its international mail service to several key locations.

“As of today, September 15, international mail service is reactivated to the following destinations,” the national postal service announced.

Among the destinations listed are the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Correos de Costa Rica had previously suspended most international mail during the coronavirus pandemic, though it maintained limited service through its EMS Premium courier service.

The international mail interruptions were “due to the closure of operations by commercial airlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that the postal operators of each country have established,” Correos de Costa Rica said.

Costa Rica reopened its borders for international flights on August 1, and has welcomed flights from the United States since September 1.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Carlos Alvarado discusses importance of Costa Rican relations with U.S., China
China
856 views
China
856 views

Carlos Alvarado discusses importance of Costa Rican relations with U.S., China

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 17, 2020

President Carlos Alvarado last week confirmed he has been invited to China, and that Costa Rica has in turn extended…

Equine serum tested in COVID-19 patients at 18 Argentine health centers
Argentina
20921 views
Argentina
20921 views

Equine serum tested in COVID-19 patients at 18 Argentine health centers

The Tico Times - September 16, 2020

The clinical study of a hyperimmune equine serum to combat Covid-19 is being carried out in patients from 18 hospitals…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 16
Costa Rica
5364 views
Costa Rica
5364 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 16

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 16, 2020

Costa Rica announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 649, according to official data…

LATEST NEWS

Xi Jinping in Costa Rica
China

Carlos Alvarado discusses importance of Costa Rican relations with U.S., China

 - Sep 17, 2020
Bags with equine plasma before a purification process. The plasma will be tested in coronavirus patients.
Argentina

Equine serum tested in COVID-19 patients at 18 Argentine health centers

 - Sep 16, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 16, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 16

 - Sep 16, 2020
Goodness Dental has extended its discounts into October 2020.
Dental Tourism

Goodness Dental extends discounts into October

 - Sep 16, 2020
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua
Costa Rica

US says Ortega has become Somoza, the ‘dictator’ he opposed

 - Sep 16, 2020
Vote Here sign in the United States
Every vote counts

U.S. citizens living in Costa Rica can vote in November’s general election

 - Sep 16, 2020