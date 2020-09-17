Correos de Costa Rica confirms reactivation of international mail service

Correos de Costa Rica announced this week the reactivation of its international mail service to several key locations.

“As of today, September 15, international mail service is reactivated to the following destinations,” the national postal service announced.

Among the destinations listed are the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Correos de Costa Rica had previously suspended most international mail during the coronavirus pandemic, though it maintained limited service through its EMS Premium courier service.

The international mail interruptions were “due to the closure of operations by commercial airlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that the postal operators of each country have established,” Correos de Costa Rica said.

Costa Rica reopened its borders for international flights on August 1, and has welcomed flights from the United States since September 1.