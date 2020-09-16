Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 16

Costa Rica announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 649, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and thirty-four people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 253 are in intensive care. Both figures represent new highs.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 1,378 new cases for a cumulative total of 59,516. Of these, 1,135 were identified via a lab test.

A total of 21,752 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.

Costa Rica has 37,115 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 12.73 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 13.3 deaths each day in September.

The deaths comprise 215 adults and 434 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 70% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.