Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 16

September 16, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 16, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 16, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 649, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and thirty-four people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 253 are in intensive care. Both figures represent new highs.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 1,378 new cases for a cumulative total of 59,516. Of these, 1,135 were identified via a lab test.

A total of 21,752 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.

Costa Rica has 37,115 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 12.73 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 13.3 deaths each day in September.

The deaths comprise 215 adults and 434 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 70% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 16, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 16, 2020. Tico Times graph.
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity on September 14, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity on September 14, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

