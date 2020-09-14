Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 14

Costa Rica announced 31 new coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday for a total of 621, according to official data released Monday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and twenty people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 243 are in intensive care. Both figures represent new highs.

The Health Ministry announced 970 new cases on Sunday and 937 on Monday for a cumulative total of 57,361.

A total of 21,206 people have been cleared as recovered.

Costa Rica has 35,534 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 12.16 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 13 deaths each day in September.

Despite the increase in cases, Costa Rica is continuing its “controlled reopening.” Most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including a growing list of U.S. states — can enter.

The deaths comprise 210 adults and 411 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 68% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.