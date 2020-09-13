DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Slothy Sunday: Independence Day sloths

September 13, 2020
Young sloths in Costa Rica

Sloths at Toucan Rescue Ranch. ((Denise Gillen / Toucan Rescue Ranch))

The sloth isn’t an official national symbol of Costa Rica, but given how much they’re adored by Ticos and visitors alike, they instill plenty of national pride.

Don’t believe us? Check out some of Costa Rica’s old tourism campaigns. From the “Million Dollar Gift of Happiness” to “Save the Americans,” there’s no question people love the perezoso. 

Million Dollar Gift of Happiness

Why are Costa Ricans so happy? It might just be because of the talking, anthropomorphic sloths.

Mr. Sloth and his free trips to Costa Rica became an internet sensation in 2011, and tens of thousands of people entered the promotional giveaway contest. Even Anderson Cooper got involved, presenting a newlywed couple with a Gift of Happiness trip on his show.

Save the Americans!

Do you need saving? Targeting overworked Americans* and Canadians, this 2014 campaign hoped to attract overstressed people yearning for a vacation.

Despite the singing animals being slightly too lifelike and crossing into the uncanny valley, the ad won a “Webby” for Best Online Film & Video in the “Travel & Adventure” category.

* It’s somewhat funny that Costa Rica would offer to save the “Americans” when most Ticos would consider themselves to also be Americans, since they too are from the Americas.

* * * *

Costa Rica celebrates its Independence Day this week. And speaking of independence (heck of a segue, right?), Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica helps rescue orphaned or injured sloths so they can be released back into the wild.

TO ADOPT: https://toucanrescueranch.org/adopt/
TO DONATE: https://toucanrescueranch.org/donate-now/

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

 

