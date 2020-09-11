DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Unemployment in Costa Rica continues climbing to record highs

September 11, 2020
Costa Rican money

For illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt / The Tico Times)

Unemployment in Costa Rica reached 24.4% in the moving quarter from May to July, the highest ever recorded in the country, as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the official statistics agency reported Thursday.

The figure reflects a slight increase from the moving quarter of April to June, when the unemployment rate reached 24%, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

It also represents an increase of 12.9 percentage points from the same period in 2019.

“These months reflect the state of affectation in the indicators of the labor market due to the measures of confinement and restriction of movement taken in the country in order to contain the pandemic,” INEC said in a statement.

Unemployment in Costa Rica is disproportionately affecting women — 30.2% compared to 20.7% for men, according to INEC figures.

Meanwhile, 24.6% of the economically active population is underemployed; that is, they work fewer hours than they would like. The figure is 14.1 percentage points higher than the same period in 2019.

Costa Rica bets on tourism

Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura indicated that a reopening to international visitors is a way to “contribute to the defense of employment” in Costa Rica.

Thursday, Segura announced that tourists from eight more U.S. states will be welcomed to Costa Rica over the coming weeks.

The United States is the main source of tourists in Costa Rica, comprising between 45% and 50% of the more than 3 million foreigners who visited the Central American country annually before the pandemic.

Tourism “is a sector that generated almost 220,000 direct jobs and some 400,000 indirect jobs last year,” Segura said when announcing the new states.

Related posts:

  1. Unemployment in Costa Rica reaches 15.7%, the highest in its history
  2. Unemployment in Costa Rica reaches 20.1%, the highest in its history, in midst of pandemic
  3. Unemployment in Costa Rica reaches 24%, the highest in its history

You may be interested

JetBlue announces it will resume flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
794 views
Costa Rica
794 views

JetBlue announces it will resume flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 10, 2020

The l0w-cost airline JetBlue will soon restart flights to Costa Rica, the Tourism Board (ICT) announced Thursday. On October 17,…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 10
Costa Rica
5285 views
Costa Rica
5285 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 10

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 10, 2020

Costa Rica announced 24 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 567, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by…

Costa Rica authorizes tourism from eight more U.S. states
Costa Rica
940 views
Costa Rica
940 views

Costa Rica authorizes tourism from eight more U.S. states

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 10, 2020

Costa Rica on Thursday announced that residents of eight more U.S. states will be welcomed as tourists. As of September…

LATEST NEWS

JetBlue airlines
Costa Rica

JetBlue announces it will resume flights to Costa Rica

 - Sep 10, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 10, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 10

 - Sep 10, 2020
Takeoff from SJO
Costa Rica

Costa Rica authorizes tourism from eight more U.S. states

 - Sep 10, 2020
Vote Here sign in the United States
Op-ed

Op Ed: We need change in U.S. leadership. Citizens abroad can make that happen

 - Sep 10, 2020
Costa Rica

Breaking down Costa Rica’s current COVID-19 situation

 - Sep 10, 2020
Photo of the Day
Tico Times #TBT

TBT: Watch ‘Endless Summer II,’ the documentary that popularized Tamarindo

 - Sep 10, 2020