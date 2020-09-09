DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 9

September 9, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 9, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 9, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 12 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 543, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 237 are in intensive care. Both are new highs.

The Health Ministry announced 1,327 new cases — also a record — for a cumulative total of 51,224. Of those, 1,066 were identified via a lab test, and the remaining 261 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

A total of 19,544 people have been cleared as recovered.

Costa Rica has 31,137 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 10.62 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Despite the increase in cases, Costa Rica is continuing its “controlled reopening.” Most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including several U.S. states — can enter.

“If we don’t change the tendency of the pandemic, we may be forced to retake closures,” President Carlos Alvarado said Wednesday.

The deaths comprise 189 adults and 354 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 9, 2020.
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 9, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 5. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

We will update this graph weekly.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity as of September 5, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity as of September 5, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

