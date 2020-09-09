Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 9

Costa Rica announced 12 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 543, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 237 are in intensive care. Both are new highs.

The Health Ministry announced 1,327 new cases — also a record — for a cumulative total of 51,224. Of those, 1,066 were identified via a lab test, and the remaining 261 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

A total of 19,544 people have been cleared as recovered.

Costa Rica has 31,137 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 10.62 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Despite the increase in cases, Costa Rica is continuing its “controlled reopening.” Most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including several U.S. states — can enter.

“If we don’t change the tendency of the pandemic, we may be forced to retake closures,” President Carlos Alvarado said Wednesday.

The deaths comprise 189 adults and 354 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 5. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

We will update this graph weekly.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.