Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 8

Costa Rica announced 21 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 531, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five hundred people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 236 are in intensive care. Both are new highs. The 21 new deaths also represent a day-over-day high.

The Health Ministry announced 1,117 new cases for a cumulative total of 49,897. Of those, 829 were identified via a lab test, and the remaining 288 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

A total of 19,285 people have been cleared as recovered.

Costa Rica has 30,081 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 10.39 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Despite the increase in cases, Costa Rica is continuing its “controlled reopening.” Most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including several U.S. states — can enter.

The deaths comprise 185 adults and 346 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 5. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

We will update this graph weekly.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.