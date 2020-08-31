DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 31

August 31, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 31, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 31, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 18 new coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday for a total of 436, according to official data released Monday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and fifty people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a new high; 144 are in intensive care, equaling the previous high.

The Health Ministry confirmed 847 new cases on Sunday and 741 new cases on Monday for a cumulative total of 41,287.

Of these new cases, 1,490 were identified via a PCR lab test, while the remaining 98 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

Monday, 319 more people were classified as recovered compared to Saturday.

Costa Rica has 24,795 known active cases and 16,056 recoveries. The data indicate Costa Rica has 8.53 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

The Health Ministry on Monday reported the death of a 19-year-old, the country’s youngest known death related to the coronavirus. Like approximately half of all adults living in Costa Rica, she had a preexisting condition.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 31, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 31, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, August 29. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on August 29 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on August 29 2020. Tico Times graph.

Costa Rica’s hospital capacity

Costa Rica can allocate up to 1,058 total intermediate-care beds and 287 intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals across the country. Using this capacity impacts availability of other health services.

The 144 intensive-care patients reported Monday would correspond to 50% of the public-hospital capacity. (Note that some of these patients may be at private hospitals.)

To put the 18 new deaths in context: Costa Rica recorded 23 deaths attributed to respiratory viruses in all of 2018, according to Health Ministry data.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

No related posts.

You may be interested

What you need to know before bringing your boat to Costa Rica
Advertorial
277 views
Advertorial
277 views

What you need to know before bringing your boat to Costa Rica

The Tico Times - August 31, 2020

Many of us "landlubbers" assume that boat owners just buy a boat and bring it with them wherever they go.…

Bryan Ruiz scores in Alajuelense’s triumph in Costa Rican soccer
Costa Rica
526 views
Costa Rica
526 views

Bryan Ruiz scores in Alajuelense’s triumph in Costa Rican soccer

AFP - August 31, 2020

World Cup star Bryan Ruiz opened scoring in the 2-1 victory of his Alajuelense against Herediano during the third match…

Costa Rica authorizes use of coronavirus antibody tests
Costa Rica
21195 views
Costa Rica
21195 views

Costa Rica authorizes use of coronavirus antibody tests

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 31, 2020

The Health Ministry on Friday published protocols for the acquisition and use of SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests, the agency announced. These…

LATEST NEWS

What you need to know before bringing your boat to Costa Rica.
Advertorial

What you need to know before bringing your boat to Costa Rica

 - Aug 31, 2020
Bryan Ruiz
Costa Rica

Bryan Ruiz scores in Alajuelense’s triumph in Costa Rican soccer

 - Aug 31, 2020
Lab test for coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica authorizes use of coronavirus antibody tests

 - Aug 31, 2020
Immigration Police in Costa Rica
Central America

Costa Rica deports 14 Salvadorans suspected of gang membership

 - Aug 31, 2020
Anise, a two-fingered sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Things are looking up

 - Aug 30, 2020
An assortment of Costa Rican colones.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica asks IMF for assistance due to impacts of pandemic

 - Aug 30, 2020
Tico Times Logo