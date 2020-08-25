DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Daniel Salas isolating due to coronavirus contact

August 25, 2020
Health Minister Daniel Salas details Costa Rica's coronavirus response.

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health system.

Here’s what you should know today.

Health Minister Salas in isolation

Daniel Salas is isolating at his house after the Health Minister’s father tested positive for the coronavirus.

Salas had been taking a leave of absence to care for his father, whose health began deteriorating last week. He was expected to return to work on Monday.

Instead, Salas “remains isolated in a room in his house, without having contact with his daughter and wife,” according to the Health Ministry.

The Health Minister, who currently is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, will self-isolate for 14 days. He plans to work remotely starting Wednesday and could return to in-person work on Sept. 7.

Salas has been the public leader of Costa Rica’s coronavirus response, and the minister typically hosts the daily press conferences on the topic.

Protests in San José

Dozens of people marched to Casa Presidencial in San José on Tuesday to protest the government’s coronavirus measures.

“When Costa Rica is hungry, Costa Rica has to go to the streets,” said a protester, speaking through a megaphone.

The march focused primarily on Costa Rica’s vehicular restrictions, which currently ban driving at night and for two days each week based on a car’s license plate.

The vehicular restrictions will remain until at least August 30.

The National Emergency Commission, in partnership with the Health Ministry, is expected to announce Costa Rica’s September measures in the coming days.

 

