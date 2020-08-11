News briefs: JobLink virtual job fair is underway

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health system.

Here’s what you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica:

JobLink virtual fair underway

The Costa Rican Investment Board (CINDE) is currently holding its third-annual JobLink, in which 35 companies are offering some 3,000 jobs, the organization said in a press release.

JobLink is entirely virtual, and applicants should visit www.joblink.cr to register. The principal requirement for the available positions is to be bilingual.

The fair began Monday and ends Friday, August 21.

“Multinational companies continue to demonstrate their roots in Costa Rica,” said Vanessa Gibson, Director of Investment Climate at CINDE. “Despite the difficult economic situation that many are experiencing internationally due to current market conditions, they continue to bet on the country and its valuable human talent to grow.”

The following companies are participating in the fair: Abbott, Accenture, Acuity Knowledge Partners, Amazon, Auxis, Baxter, Bimbo Global Services, Cargill, Citi Service Center, Concentrix, Creganna Medical, Curtiss-Wright, Equifax, Evonik, GSK, Health Prime, IBM, Intertec, Johnson Controls, Lightstorm, Moody’s, MSD, NI, Neustar, Object Technology Solutions, Prodigious, Roche, Smith & Nephew, Stratus Video, Stryker, SYKES, Tech Data, Tek Experts, Teleperformance, Western Union and World Fuel Services.

Unemployment in Costa Rica reached 24% in the April-June quarter, the highest on record, as the country continues to suffer the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

CCSS receives first doses of Costa Rica-made plasma

Monday, the Costa Rica Social Security System (CCSS) received its first batch of equine immunoglobulins developed by the Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica.

The plasma could constitute an eventual treatment for patients with COVID-19.

Before beginning a clinical study, CCSS must receive approval of its protocols from its Central Scientific Ethics Committee

Upon obtaining that certification, CCSS plans to include 26 patients from four hospitals —the coronavirus hospital (Ceaco), Hospital México, Hospital San Juan de Dios and Calderón Guardia Hospital — in the study.