Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica will continue in August

July 31, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.

The Great Seal of the United States. (Via the U.S. Embassy.)

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with United Airlines to offer repatriation flights from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) near San José to Houston, Texas (IAH) throughout August.

Below is the alert from the U.S. Embassy:

* * * *

United Airlines will operate three commercial repatriation flights each week from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) to Houston, Texas (IAH).

These flights will take place on Monday, Thursday, and Friday through August 31.  United Airlines will not conduct flights from Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Liberia during August.  Please visit www.United.com for details on pricing and flight times.    

The schedule for commercial repatriation flights on Spirit Airlines is still pending.

These flights are open to public booking but seats are limited.

* * * *

The Costa Rican Consulate suggests that Costa Rican citizens and residents who last left the country before March 26 are among the only people who can enter Costa Rica on the outbound leg of these flights. (We are still waiting for official confirmation via a decree in La Gaceta.)

Anyone who enters Costa Rica on a repatriation flight must complete an epidemiological form and self-isolate for 14 days. Proof of a negative coronavirus test and travel insurance are not required.

Health regulations at IAH are managed by the airport and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).  There are currently no specific measures in place at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to the U.S. Embassy.

United Airlines requires that all passengers wear face coverings while on board; travelers must also wear masks while at Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Related posts:

  1. U.S. Embassy offering second repatriation flight from Costa Rica
  2. U.S. Embassy offering third repatriation flight from Costa Rica
  3. U.S. Embassy announces June 24 repatriation flight from Costa Rica to Florida
  4. Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, July 31
Costa Rica
21683 views
Costa Rica
21683 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, July 31

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 31, 2020

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 150, according to official data…

BCCR now predicts 5% fall in Costa Rica GDP for 2020
Costa Rica
481 views
Costa Rica
481 views

BCCR now predicts 5% fall in Costa Rica GDP for 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 31, 2020

Costa Rica's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to shrink by 5% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to updated…

What are the latest innovations in healthcare?
Advertorial
179 views
Advertorial
179 views

What are the latest innovations in healthcare?

The Tico Times - July 31, 2020

The healthcare industry is one that is constantly required to innovate and grow over time. If new discoveries are not…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 31, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, July 31

 - Jul 31, 2020
Costa Rican 5- and 10-colón coins
Costa Rica

BCCR now predicts 5% fall in Costa Rica GDP for 2020

 - Jul 31, 2020
Exploring some of the latest healthcare innovations worldwide.
Advertorial

What are the latest innovations in healthcare?

 - Jul 31, 2020
Nicaraguans stuck at the Peñas Blancas border post on June 27, 2020. Many have been prevented entry into Nicaragua because they cannot present proof of a negative coronavirus test.
Costa Rica

Nicaraguans stranded on the border with Costa Rica will receive free COVID tests

 - Jul 31, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Latin America

Latin America must control pandemic in order to reactivate economy, PAHO argues

 - Jul 31, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 30, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 30

 - Jul 30, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, July 31
Costa Rica
21683 views
0 21683

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, July 31

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 31, 2020
2
BCCR now predicts 5% fall in Costa Rica GDP for 2020
Costa Rica
481 views
0 481

BCCR now predicts 5% fall in Costa Rica GDP for 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 31, 2020
3
What are the latest innovations in healthcare?
Advertorial
179 views
0 179

What are the latest innovations in healthcare?

The Tico Times - July 31, 2020
4
U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica will continue in August
Costa Rica
958 views
0 958

U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica will continue in August

The Tico Times - July 31, 2020
5
Nicaraguans stranded on the border with Costa Rica will receive free COVID tests
Costa Rica
579 views
0 579

Nicaraguans stranded on the border with Costa Rica will receive free COVID tests

AFP - July 31, 2020