U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica will continue in August
The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with United Airlines to offer repatriation flights from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) near San José to Houston, Texas (IAH) throughout August.
Below is the alert from the U.S. Embassy:
* * * *
United Airlines will operate three commercial repatriation flights each week from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) to Houston, Texas (IAH).
These flights will take place on Monday, Thursday, and Friday through August 31. United Airlines will not conduct flights from Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Liberia during August. Please visit www.United.com for details on pricing and flight times.
The schedule for commercial repatriation flights on Spirit Airlines is still pending.
These flights are open to public booking but seats are limited.
* * * *
The Costa Rican Consulate suggests that Costa Rican citizens and residents who last left the country before March 26 are among the only people who can enter Costa Rica on the outbound leg of these flights. (We are still waiting for official confirmation via a decree in La Gaceta.)
Anyone who enters Costa Rica on a repatriation flight must complete an epidemiological form and self-isolate for 14 days. Proof of a negative coronavirus test and travel insurance are not required.
Health regulations at IAH are managed by the airport and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). There are currently no specific measures in place at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to the U.S. Embassy.
United Airlines requires that all passengers wear face coverings while on board; travelers must also wear masks while at Juan Santamaría International Airport.
