The US exceeds 2.5 million cases as the pandemic worsens in Latin America

The United States surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases Saturday, and it continues to worsen in Latin America as a second wave threatens Europe.

The death toll from COVID-19 worldwide is more than half a million people in more than 10 million registered infections, according to Johns Hopkins data.

With some 125,480 deaths and more than 2.5 million cases, the pandemic continues to advance in the United States, which is recording new records in several states.

The average age of infected people there is now 33, compared to 65 two months ago.

Miami announced that it will close its beaches and bars on the weekend of the July 4 holiday.

Likewise, Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada reported records of daily infections this Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Arizona broke its hospitalization mark.

“We are facing serious problems in some areas,” Anthony Fauci, a White House medical adviser, warned at a news conference.

Texas, which was one of the first states to resume activities, will close its bars again, and San Francisco will pause its reopening.

Latin America and India continue adding

The impact of the coronavirus in Latin America is being increasingly felt. Among the most affected countries is Brazil, above 1,310,000 cases and 57,000 deaths, followed by Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

Brazil, which had the highest number of daily deaths in the world on Saturday, announced an agreement to produce up to 100 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by the British University of Oxford.

The country will help to test this vaccine, which is among the most promising.

In Ecuador, the Catholic Church considered the “scandalous proliferation of corruption cases” in the midst of the pandemic as a “crime”, and the Bolivian government accused – without evidence – the party of former President Evo Morales of assaulting a convoy with medical supplies.

Bolivia also set an unprecedented daily figure on Saturday, with 1,253 infections, bringing total cases to 30,676 with 970 deaths.

Faced with the dilemma of whether to prioritize health or the economy, Peru decided to end the national quarantine to reactivate work, while its first-division soccer league began training to resume the tournament in July.

Deaths from COVID-19 there exceeded 9,000, after a daily increase of 196; and the contagions rose to 275,989.

The Argentine government, for its part, tightened the quarantine in Buenos Aires and surrounding areas, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, which reports 1,207 deaths and 57,731 cases.

Another place the pandemic has worsened is in India, the world’s second-most populous nation. There, the number of cases exceeded half a million and the deaths reached 15,680.

Gay Pride, online

Gay Pride marches across the world were largely held online. Although there were some demonstrations on city streets, the LGBT community gathered this Saturday for an online digital marathon.

This gave visibility to the fight for equal rights for the lesbian, gay, transsexual and bisexual community.

Pop singers Kesha and Ava Max participated, as well as political guests such as Carlos Alvarado, the president of Costa Rica, a country that has just legalized same-sex marriage.

London Pride, one of the main events, was left without a parade, but with a motto: “Postponed, but always united”.

In Berlin, some 3,500 people paraded through the streets, while in Vienna about 200 vehicles adorned with rainbow flags made their way through the famous Ring Avenue.

But most of the initiatives took place online, under the Global Pride label.