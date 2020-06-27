Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 27, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 143 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 2,979 cumulative known cases, the Health Ministry announced Saturday afternoon.

Forty-five more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 1,641 active cases and 1,325 recoveries.

Thirteen people have died in Costa Rica after contracting the coronavirus. Thirty-six people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest figure reported during the crisis. Five people are in intensive care.

Costa Rica’s recent increase in known cases corresponds with an increase in testing, though the Health Ministry has not yet reported testing figures for Saturday.

Authorities have also targeted testing to areas where they believe more widespread transmission may exist, including the district of Pavas in San José and in the Northern Zone.

Thirteenth coronavirus-related death announced

A 78-year-old woman became Costa Rica’s 13th known coronavirus-related death, the Health Ministry announced.

The Guanacaste resident died Saturday morning at San Juan de Dios Hospital, where she had remained since her diagnosis on June 24.

“We have to take care for our elderly population,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas. “This population is the most vulnerable for COVID-19.”

In addition to her age, she suffered from hypertension and diabetes, two risk factors for COVID-19 complications, the Health Ministry said.

The data mean Costa Rica has 2.54 coronavirus deaths per 1 million people.

Costa Rica enters ‘Phase 3’

Costa Rica has entered its “Phase 3” of reopening. In much of the country:

Businesses can remain open on weekends at 50% capacity.

People can visit beaches from 5-9:30 a.m., including on weekends.

Churches and other religious establishments can host gatherings.

Vehicular restrictions remain unchanged.

Concurrently, wearing a mask or face covering is required in many public situations.

Click here for full details about Costa Rica’s “Phase 3,” including regional exceptions to the economic reopening.

Borders will open to some international tourism on August 1, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

During its Saturday press conference, the Health Ministry did not provide detailed information on the locations of the new positive cases.

The below graphic will update automatically with that information when the Health Ministry releases its full report later this afternoon.