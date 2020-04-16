What makes Costa Rica the best dental tourism destination

Every year, hundreds of thousands of dental tourists leave the United States as they search for affordable, high-quality dental care.

While Mexico is a top destination for patients along the southern U.S.. border, an increasing number of patients from across the United States and Canada have discovered that Costa Rica is unequivocally the best dental tourism destination in the world, surpassing Mexico in terms of quality of care and even pricing.

Why?

More and more people choose Costa Rica for their dental needs because the country’s dental community has a reputation for excellence in training, experience, equipment and outcomes. All dentists in Costa Rica must be members of the College of Dental Surgeons of Costa Rica, and many of the nation’s leading clinics are accredited by international health organizations. Costa Rican dentists begin training at younger ages than their counterparts in the United States, so they usually have more clinical experience once they begin their own practices. The leading dental tourism clinics often showcase the best of the nation’s dental talent, offering dental tourists the best quality care for less.

Tens of thousands of dental visitors from the United States have arrived in Costa Rica in search of significant savings on dental work they might otherwise be unable to afford. A flight from Miami to San José, Costa Rica is less than three hours and often costs less than $400. Some flights from Orlando cost even less. Most dental visitors choose to stay near San José, which has the highest concentration of dental clinics in Costa Rica. The best-ranked clinic in Costa Rica is located in Escazú, close to great hotels, restaurants, casinos, bars and shopping.

Dental tourists flock to this Central American nation to take advantage of its top-rated professional dentistry services at prices that make major dental procedures highly affordable. Patients seeking dental implants and All on 4 dental implant procedures report savings of almost 50 to 70 percent when compared to prices for the same dental treatments in the United States. Patients seeking cosmetic dental care like crowns or veneers have consistently found Costa Rica’s prices far below even the lowest prices in the United States, but with equal quality to most American dental practices.

Do you sometimes feel that your dentist in the U.S. is rushed, attending to multiple patients at the same time and pressed for time whenever you visit? Do you often feel that there isn’t sufficient time to get all of your questions answered to your full satisfaction? Well, you can expect a radical difference in Costa Rica where dental professionals are known for the generous time they spend with patients. If you check out online reviews of the top Costa Rica dental clinics, you’re likely to read multiple accounts of patients astounded by how much time their Costa Rica dentist spent explaining a procedure and helping patients to fully understand all of their options.

Technology is another area where Costa Rica leads the global dental community. Many aging dental practices in the USA have outdated technology, managed by dentists that have not kept up to date with recent advancements in techniques and technology. Many of the leading dental clinics in Costa Rica offer the latest dental technology, imaging and diagnostic tools and specialists that are among the most sophisticated and advanced in the world. In fact, Global Clinic Rating ranks Goodness Dental, as one of the top ten dental clinics in the world. No dental clinic in the USA ranks higher than Goodness Dental in Costa Rica.

Traveling to Costa Rica for major dental work makes great economic sense and offers patients comfort and peace of mind since you can expect to be treated with the latest in medical equipment, technology and techniques. Begin your online research now and take advantage of monthly promotions for the most popular procedures.

