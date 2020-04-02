Costa Rica confirms 21 new coronavirus cases

Costa Rica has confirmed 396 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon.

The figure marks a 21-person increase over the same time Wednesday.

Seventeen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 11 of them in intensive care. The age range of those in intensive care is from 36 to 69 years old, according to the Health Ministry.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and six people have recovered — two more than Thursday — meaning Costa Rica has 388 active cases.

The 396 total cases are located in 53 cantons across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.