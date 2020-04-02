  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica confirms 21 new coronavirus cases

April 2, 2020
President Carlos Alvarado and Daniel Salas

President Carlos Alvarado provides updates on the coronavirus crisis in Costa Rica on April 1, 2020. (Photo by Julieth Méndez / Casa Presidencial. )

Costa Rica has confirmed 396 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon.

The figure marks a 21-person increase over the same time Wednesday.

Seventeen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 11 of them in intensive care. The age range of those in intensive care is from 36 to 69 years old, according to the Health Ministry.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
A graph showing coronavirus cases in Costa Rica through April 2, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and six people have recovered — two more than Thursday — meaning Costa Rica has 388 active cases.

The 396 total cases are located in 53 cantons across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica.
Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica. Via the Health Ministry.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica adds just four more known coronavirus cases; up to 117 nationwide
  2. Coronavirus now confirmed in all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces
  3. Costa Rica announces stringent measures as coronavirus count reaches 158
  4. Costa Rica up to 177 known coronavirus cases; new driving restrictions begin tonight

You may be interested

News briefs: Banks warn against COVID-19-related scams
Costa Rica
1407 views
Costa Rica
1407 views

News briefs: Banks warn against COVID-19-related scams

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 2, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

Costa Rica enacting strict measures during Semana Santa; country adds 28 new coronavirus cases
Costa Rica
8970 views
Costa Rica
8970 views

Costa Rica enacting strict measures during Semana Santa; country adds 28 new coronavirus cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 1, 2020

Costa Rica is enacting a series of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 during Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week).…

News briefs: Health Ministry investigates after patient reports being denied COVID-19 testing
Costa Rica
1395 views
Costa Rica
1395 views

News briefs: Health Ministry investigates after patient reports being denied COVID-19 testing

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 1, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

LATEST NEWS

Phone scams
Costa Rica

News briefs: Banks warn against COVID-19-related scams

 - Apr 02, 2020
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Costa Rica

Costa Rica enacting strict measures during Semana Santa; country adds 28 new coronavirus cases

 - Apr 01, 2020
Health authorities discuss second suspected case of coronavirus
Costa Rica

News briefs: Health Ministry investigates after patient reports being denied COVID-19 testing

 - Apr 01, 2020
Updated map of Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Startled researchers discover Costa Rica is, in fact, an island

 - Apr 01, 2020
Waterfall at the spectacularly blue Celeste River at Tenorio Volcano National Park in northern Costa Rica.
Photos & Video

Pura Vida from home: Costa Rica virtual vacation

 - Mar 31, 2020
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Costa Rica

Costa Rica inaugurates coronavirus-specific hospital; total cases reach 347

 - Mar 31, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!