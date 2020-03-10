La Sele to host upcoming matches behind closed doors
The Costa Rica men’s and women’s national soccer teams will host their next matches behind closed doors.
The Costa Rican Football Federation announced the decision Monday evening, hours after the government indefinitely suspended most mass-gathering events throughout the country in response to the growing coronavirus epidemic.
The men’s national team will host Panama on March 31, while the women host Brazil on April 8.
Originally, the Costa Rica-Panama match was scheduled for Jose Rafael “Fello” Meza Stadium in Cartago.
The match against Brazil was set to be among the biggest moments for the women’s national team. The South Americans are currently ranked ninth in FIFA’s world rankings.
FEDEFUTBOL is considering alternate venues for both matches.
Representatives from Costa Rica’s club soccer teams will meet Tuesday to determine how the domestic league will proceed. Matches could be postponed, played behind closed doors or cancelled.
