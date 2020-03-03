Where you can vote in Costa Rica today
United States citizens living in Costa Rica can vote in-person as part of the Democratic Party presidential primary starting Tuesday, March 3.
Beginning on Super Tuesday and for the following week, Democrats Abroad Costa Rica is opening voting centers throughout Costa Rica.
Here is the list of voting centers with the venues, dates, and hours:
|Day
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Hours
|Tuesday
|3/3
|Escazú
|La Hacienda Restaurant
|10 – 6
|Wednesday
|3/4
|San Ramón
|Octubre 29 Gastropub
|11 – 4
|Wednesday
|3/4
|Uvita
|Feria
|8 – 2
|Thursday
|3/5
|Grecia
|Grecia Mall
|10 – 4
|Thursday
|3/5
|San Isidro (PZ)
|Feria
|7 – 2
|Friday
|3/6
|Atenas
|La Terraza Rest. y Pizza
|12 – 6
|Saturday
|3/7
|Nosara
|Biblioteca David Kitsen
|10 – 4
|Saturday
|3/7
|Quepos
|Balú Restaurant
|9:30 – 3:30
|Sunday
|3/8
|San Jose
|Tin jo Asian Rest.
|12 – 5
|Tuesday
|3/10
|Heredia
|Tico Lingo Spanish Sch.
|1 – 6
Democrats Abroad will send 21 delegates to vote at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. A candidate needs 1,991 votes for nomination.
Participation is open to Democrats Abroad members who would like to vote in-person, or via mail-in ballot, fax or email. Register in-person or by joining Democrats Abroad online.
Voters must meet the following criteria:
-
- Be a resident abroad and be a US Citizen.
- Be a member of Democrats Abroad.
- Be 18 as of November 3, 2020.
- Not have voted, nor plan to vote, in any other state’s 2020 presidential primary.
