No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica 2026 Elections Kick Off: 20 Candidates Vie for Presidency

Costa Rica 2026 Elections Kick Off: 20 Candidates Vie for Presidency

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Election Candidates

Costa Rica’s electoral season began yesterday with the Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s official call for the 2026 national elections. Eugenia Zamora, the TSE president, described the process as one of the country’s core traditions, emphasizing its role in maintaining peace amid growing tensions.

The ceremony marked the start of a four-month campaign leading to the February 1 vote, where nearly 3.7 million people can choose the next president, two vice presidents, and 57 legislators. Zamora urged participants to prioritize civility in a time when violence touches many aspects of daily life.

She stressed that everyone merits respect and the chance to shape national decisions. “We don’t have to agree on everything, and that’s fine,” she said. “Differing views are part of what lets us coexist and vote regularly to decide our path.”

This call comes against a backdrop of sharp divisions. The current government under President Rodrigo Chaves has repeatedly criticized key institutions, including the TSE, for upholding long-standing rules. Chaves has targeted opponents and critics throughout his term, heightening polarization. In response, Zamora encouraged candidates to focus on solutions rather than attacks.

“We could waste time mocking rivals, spreading unthinking catchphrases, or stirring up resentment,” she noted. “Instead, let’s discuss real issues facing the nation, evaluate party plans, and assess the teams ready to lead.”

Costa Rica’s system features multiple parties, often resulting in a crowded field. This cycle includes 20 presidential hopefuls, spanning a range of ideologies. The candidates are:

  • Claudia Dobles from Coalición Agenda Ciudadana (PAC-ADN)
  • Douglas Caamaño from Alianza Costa Rica Primero
  • Ronny Castillo from Aquí Costa Rica Manda
  • José Aguilar from Avanza
  • Ana Virginia Calzada from Centro Democrático y Social
  • David Hernández from De los Trabajadores
  • Claudio Alpízar from Esperanza Nacional
  • Marco Rodríguez from Esperanza y Libertad
  • Ariel Robles from Frente Amplio
  • Luis Amador from Integración Nacional
  • Wálter Hernández from Justicia Social Costarricense
  • Álvaro Ramos from Liberación Nacional
  • Eliécer Feinzaig from Liberal Progresista
  • Fernando Zamora from Nueva Generación
  • Fabricio Alvarado from Nueva República
  • Luz Mary Alpízar from Progreso Social Democrático
  • Laura Fernández from Pueblo Soberano
  • Juan Carlos Hidalgo from Unidad Social Cristiana
  • Natalia Díaz from Unidos Podemos
  • Boris Molina from Unión Costarricense Democrática

Recent surveys show Laura Fernández, aligned with the governing side, holding a slight edge. Fabricio Alvarado, a conservative figure, trails closely, with Álvaro Ramos from the established Liberación Nacional in third. But with over half the electorate still undecided—figures from polls in August and September hover around 44% to 57%—the race remains open. Past elections demonstrate that voters often decide late, giving underdogs a shot.

The TSE now oversees police forces to secure the process, a standard measure during campaigns. As the contest heats up, security stands out as a top concern, with rising crime and drug-related issues dominating public worries. Candidates who address these effectively may gain ground.

This election follows a period of institutional strain, but Zamora’s message sets a tone for constructive debate. With no clear favorite yet, the coming months will test how well parties connect with a cautious public ready for change.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Court Orders Return of Public Land in Nosara

Community leaders in Nosara are demanding swift and transparent action from the Municipality of Nicoya after the Constitutional Court ordered the recovery of 80...
Read more

Update: Costa Rica Shark Bite Victim is a Renowned Marine Biologist

Days after our report on the shark attack near Cocos Island, new details have emerged about the incident and the man involved. The diver,...
Read more

Panama Ranches Adopt New Measures to Curb Jaguar Attacks

An increasing number of farms in Panama are taking steps to reduce jaguar attacks on livestock, showing that coexistence between people and these American...
Read more

Bank of America Predicts Stable Exchange Rate for Costa Rica

Bank of America has released a fresh analysis of Costa Rica's economy, pointing to steady conditions ahead. The report predicts the dollar exchange rate...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Fiscal Discipline Earns Higher Moody’s Rating

Costa Rica's credit rating just got a boost from Moody's, moving up to Ba2 with a stable outlook. This change points to stronger handling...
Read more

What Happens If Costa Rica Fails to Qualify for 2026 World Cup?

Costa Rica's national soccer team stands at a crossroads in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Fans across the country hold their breath...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support